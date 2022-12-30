Avarn Security | Organizers crush a man screaming in pain on video – CEO: “Shocking to watch”

HS obtained a video in which the orderlies of the security service company, which is at the center of the abuse ring, hold a young man on the ground. According to the professor of criminal law, the video shows a crime that meets the hallmarks of assault.

Two the policeman holds the young man on the ground.

Two other Avarn Security employees follow the events from the sidelines, sometimes recording them with a camera.

The man being processed by the orderlies screams in pain.

He screams several times that he is not getting oxygen and that his arms and legs hurt.

Requests for help do not seem to affect the statements of the organizers.

HS got hold of a video filmed in 2019, which shows the activities of security guards of a large security service company called Avarn Security in a real situation at the Tikkurila train station. The company is responsible for monitoring the stations and their surroundings in the Helsinki region.

The police said on Boxing Day that they suspect six of the company’s security guards in a wide-ranging assault ring.

The CEO of the company has told HS that the company has zero tolerance for violence. According to the report published by HS on Thursday, this does not seem to be at least completely true.

The video to be published now contains violence that may shock viewers.

In addition to the events described above, the recording, which lasts seven minutes in its entirety, shows, among other things, how the legs of a man lying on the ground are strongly bent.

Several bystanders use the recording to question the actions of the law enforcement officers.

Six security guards from Avarn Security are suspected of an extensive assault ring.

Here a shortened version of the video is published in the article. HS also showed the video in its entirety, a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki For Kimmo Nuotio.

According to Nuotio, the actions of the law enforcement officers in the video meet the hallmarks of abuse.

“Really terrible,” he says as his first reaction.

The background of the events or the victim’s identity are not known to HS or Nuotion. In the video, a young man posing as the victim’s friend says they were removed from the train, even though they both had tickets.

After that, his friend is pushed to the ground. HS has not had the opportunity to verify the authenticity of the story.

In general, it can be stated that law enforcement officers often experience threats themselves in their work. In certain situations, orderlies also have the right to arrest a person and use the necessary means of force in the situation.

However, twisting and shouting with a minute hand, as Nuotio describes the situation, are not such necessary means of force.

According to him, this is a heavy overkill.

If something positive has to be said about the situation, Nuotio is satisfied that several bystanders intervene in the situation. A bystander has just filmed the video as well.

“Here we are in a public place and people will say that this cannot be done.”

According to Nuotio, however, the video raises the question of what happens when there are no spectators.

“In the video, it looks like this is everyday life for law enforcement officers. “Four law enforcers with one person, sometimes we go for a smoke and then we continue,” says Nuotio.

HS the CEO of Avarn Security also showed the video in its entirety For Niclas Sacklén.

“Shocking to watch. I feel sick about this, I wouldn’t want to see this,” says Sacklén.

First, he wants to apologize. Sacklén has spoken several times during the past week about the company’s zero tolerance for violence. Now he admits that it has failed to comply.

According to Sacklén, the case requires an internal investigation.

According to Sacklén, as CEO, he cannot assess the appropriateness of the use of force on video, but that should be the task of security service professionals.

Sacklén also reminds us that the viewer cannot know exactly about the events preceding the situation or the victim’s actions before the arrest.

“There could have been ten people there before one was caught, there could also have been a fight. From this point of view and with this information, it is difficult to take a position on what has happened before the situation”, says Sacklén.

Sacklén is sorry not only for the victims, but also for his employees. He is worried about how the events will affect the working atmosphere of law enforcement officers in the future.

Avarn Security’s head office is in Vantaa.

of HS according to the information, none of the persons visible in the video are among the suspects who were apparently arrested in connection with the beating on Boxing Day.

One one of the security guards visible in the video is a man born in 1988, who has a conviction from 2021 for possession of a dangerous object and another object suitable for harm. The verdict is final.

The man was in possession of a fist iron and seven 15-25 centimeter long throwing knives and two turning knives.

The man practiced throwing knives in a land swimming pool. The act was not considered to endanger public safety, but the man did not have an acceptable reason to possess the items in a public place.

HS interviewed the former security guards of Avarn Security on Wednesday. According to them, several Avarn Security employees working along the track often use violence in their work.

According to the police, the security guards suspected of the assault ring that was announced on Boxing Day have transported the persons they encountered during their work to a more secure place near the train stations. After this, the persons have been abused and the acts have been videotaped.

According to the former employees of Avarn Security, the phenomenon is much wider than what was announced on Boxing Day.

The CEO of Avarn Security told HS on Wednesday that he finds the claim unbelievable.

On Friday afternoon, the CEO published an article on the company’s website in which he apologizes for the grievances that have come to light.

Correction 30.12. 3:38 p.m.: The video in the article previously talked about guards. The video features law enforcement officers.