Genoa – Almost all the inhabitants of via Posalunga, in Borgoratti, displaced since Christmas Eve due to a landslide, have obtained authorization to return to their homes starting at 4pm today. Residents at numbers 46 and 46A can therefore go home, with the exception of those who live in areas 1, 2 and 6 of number 46. Interiors 5, 10, 13 and 14 will have to keep the roller shutters facing the mountain side closed (therefore towards the ridge that had collapsed) throughout the day and are prohibited from accessing the balconies, always on the mountain side. People who do not yet have the right to resettle in their lodgings will be accommodated in the hotel at the expense of the Municipality until at least 9 January.

The temporary access to the building in via Posalunga which had been evacuated (photo Balostro)

Prosecutor’s investigations

On the investigation front, the prosecutor Eugenia Menichetti is waiting for the firefighters to forward the first reconstruction of what happened, and first of all wants to clarify the background of Wednesday 21 December: a subsidence of smaller proportions, from the same ridge, had caused an accommodation to be cleared . But after the inspection by firefighters and municipal technicians, the rest of the building had been granted usability.



The mystery of the property

The investigators will then have one of their main tasks to clarify the ownership of the collapsed area. It is under the ownership of the State Property Agency, which could receive claims for damages. And yet the same Agency, with a note sent in the last few hours, specified that “a dispute is underway through the State District Attorney’s Office, for the determination of ownership of the surfaces involved, deriving from the unilateral transfer for “abdicative waiver” from part of the cooperative that oversaw the construction of the nearby buildings». In short, the State property maintains that it never wanted to grab those areas and that it found them under its jurisdiction on the initiative of the builders, following a procedure of dubious legitimacy. And the disputes have been going on for decades on this point.



Current bans

All residents will be able to return to number 46 with the exception of tenants in interiors 1-2 and 6 still subject to eviction and closure with no access. Furthermore, the obligation to keep shutters closed 24 hours a day and the prohibition of access to balconies and terraces for interiors remains in force 5-9-10-13-14. For number 46A staircase A, the clearance of interiors 5 and 8 is confirmed. For the box of number 68gR: closure with prohibition of access to boxes R1 to R8 and prohibition of access to the external areas pertaining to the box is confirmed internal P8. The closures of the commercial premises at number 68iR and of the premises at number 68hR have been confirmed.