Avalanche in Tibet, China, leaves at least 20 dead

Mount Everest
More than 50 people have been rescued, of which 5 have serious injuries. This is known.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least 20 people lost their lives after an avalanche that fell on a highway in the mountainous southwestern Chinese region of Tibet, according to the latest balance offered by the authorities and cited today by the official China Daily newspaper.
Another state newspaper, Global Times, added this morning that rescue teams have managed to extract up to 53 people alive, five of whom suffered serious injuries.
According to China Daily, the avalanche occurred at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the exit of a tunnel on a highway in Medog County, trapping numerous vehicles on the road.
The local press assures that the search and rescue tasks of the survivors, which bring together more than a thousand troops, were still continuing this Thursday.
On Thursday morning it was reported that 1,000 rescuers and 30 removal vehicles were in the area.
ELTIEMPO.COM
*With information from EFE and Chinese media
