That of autonomous driving it is one of the trends that will be followed with great attention by the automotive industry of the future. A tangible demonstration of the commitment that car manufacturers, especially the larger ones, are experiencing at CES 2022: The technology-focused Las Vegas kermesse kicked off yesterday, in a hybrid format that aims to minimize physical presence. Giants like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and General Motors retracted their presence at the very last minute.

“In the last three years, the presence of electric cars and autonomous driving platforms has increased – the words reported by Il Sole 24 Ore by Carolina Milanesi, analyst of Creative Strategies – Among the new trends there is the dashboard area that evolves into an entertainment area. If you think of the car as an extension of the living room, you understand why so many high-tech companies are focusing on this area. With increasing traffic, more time is spent in the car, an opportunity to sell services and engage our attention “. Here then comes the concept of autonomous driving: the more time you spend in the car with self-driving technology, the more time you will have for other activities.

One of the main innovations in this sense was presented by Udelv: let’s talk about the new Transporter, which implements the latest generation of Intel’s Mobileye Drive technology. It will debut on US roads in 2023, with the aim of solving the problem of the shortage of drivers and the electrification of fleets. Cameras, lidar and radar are added to the Mobileye EyeQ 5 chip for automotive applications in the management of autonomous driving technology: a continuously updated world map has also been integrated on board thanks to 5G, for connectivity that reaches very high levels. Another novelty is represented by the Connected Intelligent Edge by Qualcomm, designed for indoor navigation in hospitals, shopping malls, warehouses and factories for self-driving vehicles and robots. The solutions presented at CES certainly do not end there: from ADAS sensors connected to intelligent lighting units, there is something for all tastes.