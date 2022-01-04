The Transatlantic of Montecitorio from next Monday it will be used again as an appendix to the Chamber with the relative positions for the deputies and therefore closed to journalists access. A decision adopted after Lazio returned to being the yellow zone, but also as a preventive measure in view of the joint session of the Parliament for the election of the Head of state, convened for the next January 24.

“In the next two weeks, the ordinary activity of the Chamber – announced the president, Roberto Fico, after having issued the convocation – will be accompanied by that of preparation for the vote. We are working together with the college of Quaestors to define the organization and measures to ensure the full effectiveness and security of the vote “.

And in view of the meetings of the Chamber which provide for numerous votes, with the permanence of deputies consecutively for several hours, with the enlargement of the hemicycle the aim is to ensure maximum distancing and the reduction of close contacts, thus reducing the risk of infections and consequently of high absences when the great electors will meet for the choice of the President of the Republic.

At the moment this is the only decision with an immediate fallout, given that twenty days after the joint session of Parliament it is impossible to define a series of precise rules right now without knowing the trend of the contagion curve. For sure the January 24 the Transatlantic will be again accessible, to facilitate entry and exit from the Chamber where the voting will take place and ensure the circulation of journalists.

The model to which reference is already made is the one that has been applied for two years now for votes of confidence, when the letter from which the appeal will begin is drawn from the day before the one in which the call is expected, in so that the deputies know in advance when their turn will be and do not crowd into the hemicycle or the ocean liner, leaving them after the vote has been cast.

In the case ofelection of the Head of State, the first to vote will be i senatori, starting from those for life and following the alphabetical order. So it will be the turn of the deputies and finally gods regional delegates. One is planned for now ballot per day, a measure that will allow you to have all the time necessary to proceed with the sanitization and will also avoid gatherings in this case, given that the presence of the great electors in Montecitorio will not continue pending subsequent votes.

For the press, we will naturally try to guarantee maximum access, compatibly with the health precautionary measures as occurred in these two years, thus evaluating, in agreement between the administration of the Chamber and the Parliamentary Press Association, if and how to limit admissions. A series of measures that will naturally be evaluated day by day following the trend of the infections and as Monday 24 January approaches.