Automechanika Frankfurtthe world’s largest trade fair forautomotive aftermarketreturns in 2024 with a new edition full of news and innovations, scheduled from 10 to 14 September at the Frankfurt Fair.

The central theme of Automechanika 2024, from 10 to 14 September, is the transformation of the automotive industry in terms of green and digital. With increasing environmental regulations and growing demand for eco-friendly solutions, companies are introducing new technologies for electric, hybrid, hydrogen vehicles and systems alternative propulsion. In addition, attention is focused on driver assistance systems, on software of management for workshops and on connected solutions for increasingly intelligent vehicles.

Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 hosts over 4,500 exhibitors from more than 70 countries. Leading automotive manufacturers, component suppliers, digital technology companies and workshop equipment manufacturers showcase their latest products and services, covering every aspect of the vehicle lifecycle: from design to maintenance and repair, to end-of-life management and recycling.

The main exhibition areas include:

Parts and Components : engines, brakes, transmissions and new electronics solutions.

: engines, brakes, transmissions and new electronics solutions. Equipment for Workshops and Services : advanced diagnostic tools, repair equipment and technologies to improve operational efficiency.

: advanced diagnostic tools, repair equipment and technologies to improve operational efficiency. Electronics and Connectivity : digital solutions for connected vehicles and the new frontiers of self-driving cars.

: digital solutions for connected vehicles and the new frontiers of self-driving cars. Accessories and Customization: products for the customization and aesthetic and functional improvement of vehicles.

Holdim Group at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

The Holdim Groupactive internationally in over 30 countries in the field of sustainable mobility and energy generation, is taking part in the Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 trade fair.

For the first time, all the companies of the Piedmontese group involved in the energy transition of the automotive sector – Dimsport, Ecomotive Solutions, Autogas Italia, Bigas and Rail – are present together, presenting innovative products for biomethane, natural gas, LPG, hydrogen And biofuels.

Dimsport brings the device to Frankfurt Rapid FRto customize the car’s response on internal combustion, hybrid and electric engines. In addition, it features Rapid Proa module for supercharged engines that improves torque, power and reduces fuel consumption by up to 15%, with four driving modes selectable via app.

Ecomotive Solutionsinstead, proposes an engine powered by 6.7L 170kW biomethane for energy generation, highlighting the growing interest in alternative fuels. The company also offers the platform Diesel Dual Fuel to convert existing diesel engines and integrates historic brands Autogas Italy And Bigasfocus on solutions to hydrogen and DME.

In the end, Railacquired by Holdim in 2024, exhibits its production of injectors and valves for gaseous fuels and biofuels, with applications for hydrogen.

Mafra at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

Mafra participate in Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, in the stands D99 and E81G dedicated to car care and solutions for car wash and car detailing. In Germany Mafra presents its new products Labocosmetics And Maniac Lineincluding waterless and rinse-free car wash products.

Among the novelties of Labocosmeticsthere is Hydrosavean advanced shampoo that washes, polishes and protects without rinsing, and two new pre-wash products: Alkaline Prelude And Acidic Prelude. The coatings are also on display HPC 2.0 And HPC PROthe clothes IDEAL they Scrub Pads DUO. The line Maniac Line proposes Waterlessa solution for washing without water, and other innovations such as Insect Remover, Rain Speedand new microfiber cloths.

At Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, Ma-Fra is the protagonist in the‘Academy area of pavilion 12, with a focus on new technologies, environment, training and car detailing. On September 10th and 11th, the Labocosmetica Master Detailers will present techniques and products for car care, with interventions by Reggy Cox on GLYCO and the car wash cycle 2pHand on the cycle 3pH and washing without water. GLYCO It is also a finalist of the Innovation Awards.

The program also includes a Detailer Certification Course held by the IDA and sessions on how to remove different types of dirt, with an in-depth look at chemical properties of products for deep cleaning of cars.

Osram at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

Osram is attending Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 to present its latest innovations in vehicle lighting.

At the Osram stand you can discover the new products in the range LED retrofitsincluding templates Night Breaker Smart LED And Speedas well as work lights, additional headlights and practical accessories such as compressors TYREinflate and the starters BATTERYjumpstart.

Petronas at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 presents its latest innovations in the lubricants sector. On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, PLI launches Petronas Synthium Xa range of engine oils designed for both older and newer vehicles, with high performance at an affordable price. PLI also presents in Frankfurt Petronas Ionaa new range of fluids dedicated to electric vehicles.

In addition, the car is exhibited Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 2024which uses the top of the range lubricant Petronas Synthesizer.

Automechanika Frankfurt history

Automechanika takes place every two years. The first edition in history took place from 18 to 26 September 1971replacing the Frankfurt Motor Show, which was cancelled due to economic concerns over excessive costs. The decision to create Automechanika came from the associations of motor vehicle dealers and service stations, who wanted to continue to exhibit their products. The fair attracted around 400 exhibitors and 75,000 visitorsrepresenting a significant change in the automotive trade fair scene.

Over the years, Automechanika has established itself as one of the most important trade fairs in the sector. The 25th edition, held from 11 to 15 September 2018, saw the participation of approximately 5,000 exhibitors from 76 countries and occupied an area of 315,000 sq. m. at Messe Frankfurt. The fair welcomed approximately 135,000 visitors from 184 countries, confirming itself as an event of great importance for the industry. The latest edition, held from 10 to 14 September 2022, saw the participation of over 2,800 exhibitors and attracted approximately 78,000 visitors.

Furthermore, the Automechanika brand has expanded globally, with editions taking place in 13 cities on five continents. Automechanika fairs are held in cities such as Birmingham, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Frankfurt, Ho Chi Minh City, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, New Delhi, Nur-Sultan and Riyadh.

