Earthquakes wake up to Chiapas and Warriortwo tremors greater than magnitude 4 were recorded in less than twenty minutes in Mexicoaccording to the National Seismological Service (SSN).

The first shaking It was recorded at 03:55 hours, located 24 km southwest of Coyuca de Benítez, Warriorwith a magnitude of 4.0.

This shaking did not merit seismic alert because the energy estimate in the first seconds did not exceed the preset levels, according to the information provided by the sensor near the coast of Warrior.

A few minutes later, a second one was recorded earthquake 144 km southwest of Pijijiapan, Chiapas. He shakingof magnitude 4.1, was recorded by the SSN at 04:13 hours.

So far, Civil Protection of the state of Chiapas has not reported any possible injuries or damage to infrastructure.