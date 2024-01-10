The moment has come: we will announce the results of the Photo of the Month XL!

Traditionally, we have the results of the Photo of the Month at the beginning of the new month, but this time we are going to take extra care. In December we had an XL edition, with a Camera Express-gift voucher worth €500 for the winner.

Over the past month, Autoblog Spots was therefore flooded with beautiful photos. As promised, we do not have the usual top 3, but a top 10. And we can reveal: it was quite difficult to reduce the entries to 10 photos.

Ultimately, after much deliberation, we were able to arrive at a definitive list, with the help of our permanent jury member Eric van Vuuren. We're counting down from number 10 to number 1. Here we go.

10. Lotus Elise SC

Photographer: @louwmedia

Machiel: “A very successful night photo. The empty highway and the lampposts provide a cool setting and thanks to the large aperture there is a lot of depth. The color grading is also well done, making it look like a scene from a movie.”

Eric: “Well played with sharpness/depth in the middle of the night on that cold floor! The post-processing also fits well with the overall atmosphere, although I have some doubts about the angle at which the photo was taken.”

9. Maserati Quattroporte

Spotter: @leswessle

Eric: “Original composition and nice to see several photos this month from a high perspective instead of low. Due to the lack of color and the enormous contrasts, the 4-door Maserati gets a lot of attention and it stands out perfectly because the rear lights are on. The lines on the ground create an overall more dynamic image.”

Machiel: “This photo mainly stood out because of the composition. The diagonal lines and the placement of the car in the top right corner create a very strong composition. “We have also worked beautifully with light and dark, so that all attention is focused on the car.”

8. Porsche 993

Spotter: @trisjphotography

Machiel: “We don't see a photo from this angle very often, so that is refreshing anyway. Not only that, the wide hips and the spoiler are also beautifully accentuated in this way. Furthermore, it is a nice minimalist photo, in a dark setting that suits the car very well.”

Eric: “Nice raw setting and good use of a higher point of view to display the extra wide body. The simple lighting has its charm, but I still miss that one extra to love this photo. Perhaps the headlights should have been on, or some grazing light…”

7. Porsche 992 GT3

Photographer: @kingsshots

Eric: “This color on a GT3 always looks so good in photos! Especially in combination with the right light and, as photographer Kingshots demonstrates here, with a lot of dynamics. A car2car in the Hugenholtz bend requires quite a bit of dedication because the height difference is quite serious and you have to brace yourself for the downforce. Either way, the photo is perfectly sharp. Personally, I may even find him too slick, but on the other hand, the assignment was also intended as a marketing campaign for him.”

Machiel: “The circuit is actually the only right place to photograph a 992 GT3, so that is a good starting point. Furthermore, this is a very clean action picture, where the car is razor sharp. The diagonal lines provide a bit of extra dynamics. The only thing that bothers me is that there is still something visible in the top left corner, but otherwise it's a tight picture.”

6. Ferrari F12berlinetta

Photographer: @jeroenvink

Machiel: “Jeroen is no stranger to this section and he proves time and time again that he is a master with lighting. The beautiful lines of this F12 stand out beautifully in the dark surroundings and the council house forms a suitable backdrop. If Rembrandt were to paint a car it would probably look like this…”

Eric: “Lights off, spotlight on. For example, photographer Jeroen managed to capture the Ferrari F12 in front of an old council house. He lit the car perfectly, which creates a real 'spot' on the car. Personally, I think it's a shame that it also makes it look like the car is 'stuck' in there because it has no similarities with the rest of the environment. If the background were also slightly exposed or edited, the whole thing would fit together better. Anyway, hats off to the technology!”

5. Bugatti Type 44

Photographer: @stolec

Machiel: “Being able to photograph a classic Bugatti is of course an opportunity that you don't get every day @stolec has made very good use of this opportunity. The dynamics stand out and you can almost hear the photo. The post-processing of the colors is also essential: it creates the vintage atmosphere, which completes this photo. It could have easily been a screenshot from a movie set in the 1930s.”

Eric: “Dynamics at its best! Compliments to the photographer for choosing such a low shutter speed on such a bad road surface. Even then, managing to take such a sharp photo definitely deserves applause. The post-processing also fits perfectly with the setting and the car.”

4. Porsche 992 Dakar & GT3 Touring

Photographer: @nielskeekstra

Machiel: “Niels has managed to capture a beautiful winter scene. The branches in the foreground, the snow in the middle and the misty forest in the background: everything is right. The photo is also perfectly timed, because the passing horse right in the middle is of course the icing on the cake.”

Eric: “My feeling is that the photographer had this composition and at that same moment a horse and rider walked into his frame. The photo was already strong without it, but this coincidence (?) gives it something extra. The mist in the forest provides that extra mystical atmosphere, the branches that fall over the lens, two special Porsches, it all came together at the right time.”

3. Maserati Mistral

Photographer: @noortjeblokland

Eric: “All dream photos this month. Photographer Noortje also submits another top photo where the Italian Mistral flies over the Dutch road surface like a northern wind. The photo is wonderfully shot head-on with a low perspective and the right shutter speed ensures the right dynamics. Extra compliment for the post-processing where all the colors are well drawn together for a suitable atmosphere.”

Machiel: “Noortje is now a permanent fixture in this section and she does not disappoint with this rolling shot. The low position and the oblique angle optimally emphasize the speed. The warm tones match the car perfectly and the drops on the lens give this action photo that little bit extra.”

2. Volvo 240, 945 & XC70

Photographer: @gijsspirings

Machiel: “We don't know if there is life on Mars, but apparently there are Volvos. These raised Volvos look very nice in this special setting. The setting, the low sun and the refined color grading make this a unique picture. It's that there are Dutch license plates on the cars, otherwise we would think it was a Volvo advertising campaign instead of a shoot with a group of friends.”

Eric: “What a surreal image! As photographer Gijs himself describes, he shot/edited these photos in a Mars vibe. It produces an album that we have not seen here before, which literally comes from another planet. Wonderful how the soft light is draped over the three Swedish cars and every detail is preserved. My only point of criticism for this election is that it might be a bit too much Photoshop work instead of 'Photo of the Month'.”

1. DeLorean DMC-12

Photographer: @elindewilde

Eric: “This is one of those photos that evokes 'WOW' from the very first moment. There is so much to see and discover, it's truly amazing. This photo simply exudes 'Back to the Future', especially because of the environment but also because of the blue hour in which this photo was taken. Compared to other photos from this month, the focus may be less on the car itself, but it is the overall concept that makes this my winner. If I had to make one point of criticism, I would have liked to separate the car from its background a little more. Both via light and the glass building to the right of it that just 'hits' the car. Anyway, this is such a special combination that would also look good on your wall.”

Machiel: “It was almost an impossible task to choose a winner this month, so in the end you have to rely on your feelings. And it was this photo that impressed me the most. With the spectacular location (just in the Netherlands, believe it or not) and the nighttime setting, Elin has created a real Back to the Future setting. The car disappears slightly against the background, but the lines of the sophisticated composition still lead the eye to the DeLorean. The contrast between the night blue and the orange lighting also provides a very nice color palette. Enough reasons to declare this photo the winner!”

So we have a winner: Elin de Wilde! On behalf of Autoblog, Kamera Express and Eric van Vuuren: congratulations! We will ensure that the Kamera Express gift voucher worth €500 comes your way as quickly as possible.

New round

Is your photo not in the top 10? Then that is nothing to be ashamed of, because the level was very high this edition. Fortunately, we have good news: this month there is a new round, where you can win a gift voucher worth €100. So keep sharing your photos on Autoblog Spots and who knows, you might be the next Photo of the Month winner!

This article Autoblog Photo of the Month – December 2023 [XL-editie] first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Autoblog #Photo #Month #December #XLeditie