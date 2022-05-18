Auto, EU in suffering. Stellantis focuses on India for the implementation of the strategic plan to 2030

It is still tinged with red the car market in April in Europe. Last month in European countries, EFTA and Britain the registrations fell on an annual basis by 20.2% to 830,447 vehicles with declines of 33% in Italy, 22.6% in France, 21.5% in Germany and 12.1% in Spain, according to data released by Acea, the European manufacturers’ association.

In the first four months of the year, the cars sold in European countriesEFTA and the United Kingdom, totaled 3,583,587, with a decrease of 13% compared to the same period of 2021. In the same period of the year, car registrations decreased by 14.4% in the European Union alone, for a total of 2,930,366 units, driven by the heavy drops in March and April.

Data down also for Stellantis which in the month of April recorded a decline in the EU, EFTA and Great Britain 31% in April, reaching 155,861 (from 225,970 units in the same month of the previous year), according to data from Acea, the association of European manufacturers. The group’s market share dropped to 18.8% from 21.7% in April 2021.

Despite this, the group aims to consolidate its position not only in Europe, but in the world. In this regard for Stellantisstressed the company’s number one Carlos Tavares“India is of strategic importance”, a fertile ground for developing operational activities under the global strategic plan Give Forward 2030. In addition, the CEO specified that the group aims “to grow and strengthen the presence in Indiamaking this strategic country a key pillar of our global ambition within the framework of the Dare Forward 2030 plan “.

Since 2015, the companies merged into Stellantis have invested over one billion euros to develop a sustainable presence in the country and grow their brands, in line with the Indian government’s plan to develop the automotive sector through the initiative Make in India wanted by the prime minister Narendra Modi.

India is already an important procurement hub for vehicles, components and technologies in the field of mobility and is the hub of the ICT of Stellantis, as well as making a strong contribution to software development around the world. Stellantis India it is an essential component of Stellantis.

Speaking to the media, Tavares he also said “proud of the 2,500 employees in India who work every day to make Stellantis a fundamental player, offering clean, safe and cost-effective mobility solutions to Indian customers and creating the conditions for the well-being of the new generations “.

In India Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT hub (Hyderabad), a software center (Bengaluru) and two R&D centers in Chennai and Pune. The Digital Hub is one of the largest ICT and digital organizations within Stellantis. Additionally, India is the only country to locally produce four Jeep models outside of North America (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee) and the Citroen C5 Aircross outside of France.

Read also:

Gas, Eni’s turning point: “We will open two accounts in Russia: one in euros and one in rubles”

Germany, no to nuclear power and a clash with Macron. So the farewell to Moscow slows down

Referendum, Calderoli: “It’s a boycott, there is a plan to make them fail”

Garavaglia: “Citizenship income at 50% for seasonal tourism”

Top Manager Reputation: Descalzi flies first, then Starace and Messina

Chiellini: after the tears, the choices: footballer in the USA or Juve manager?

Pope Francis show: “How’s the knee? I would need some tequila ”. VIDEO

Enel, the Net Zero strategy for the networks sector is underway

Banca Mediolanum, the “Protect your tomorrow” format on air tonight

ENAV Group: the fourth edition of the Sustainability Day in Rome

Subscribe to the newsletter

