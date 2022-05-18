On the morning of May 18, 1980, Mount Saint Helena, in the US state of Washington, exploded with a power equivalent to 20,000 Hiroshima bombs. on Mount Saint Helena, in the US state of Washington. The US Geological Department has reinforced its observation posts.

Dieter Wörner, a geologist at the University of Göttingen in Germany, recalls: “I was a student at the time, I had written my doctoral thesis and I learned that volcanologists were working there. (…) I drove there and the next day we flew to the mountain by helicopter”.

For 120 years, Mount Saint Helena lay dormant. The mountain is wonderful: a perfect, steep volcanic cone, surrounded by dense forests – an idyllic setting. But, misleading. For Mount Saint Helena is one of the most active volcanoes in the so-called “circle of fire”, which encircles the Pacific Ocean.

Surrounding landscape completely transformed

On March 27, 1980, several small phreatic eruptions opened a new crater. The northern flank of the mountain arched. The region was evacuated and interdicted. April 1, 1980: Ground tremors indicate rising magma. The bulge on the north side grew to a height of 100 meters and a diameter of nearly two kilometers. Evidence of the eruption increased.

David Johnstons, one of the researchers, remained at the observation post, just 16 kilometers away from the crater. At 8:32 am on May 18, 1980, he radioed: “Vancouver! Vancouver! It’s time!” Mount Saint Helena exploded with a power equivalent to 20,000 Hiroshima bombs.

Dieter Wörner: “The whole landscape was completely transformed. In the closest areas, all the big trees disappeared. A little further away, they looked like matchsticks strewn across the floor, but matchsticks two meters in diameter and 30 meters long. The branches were gone, blown off by the impact of the explosion. And everything was covered in an ugly gray layer of ash. A lunar landscape could not be worse, because there you could still see the remains of life”.

In place of the summit of the mountain, there was a hole a thousand meters deep. The northern flank slipped over the bulge, leaving only the ruins of a mountain. Sixty people died in the eruption. The number of victims was not higher only because the explosion took place on a Sunday morning.