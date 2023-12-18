Turin returns as the capital of motors with a new event dedicated to the passion for cars. From 19 to 21 April the spaces of Lingotto Fiere will host the Auto Moto Turin Show, an event that will bring together different areas under one roof, from supercars to new products with the latest models presented, through tuning and classic cars. The event was born from the twinning with the Hungarian show of the same name, AMTS – Auto Moto Tuning Show.

The automotive industry in Turin

“L'automotive is one of the many excellences of Turinwhich could not remain without a motor show, capable of enhancing the culture, history and tradition of this territory, – he declares Gabor Ganczer, managing director of GL events Italia. Our commitment is precisely to propose new ones events that are an expression of the driving supply chains of the territory: food and wine, agritech, sport and obviously automotive. This new event will therefore be celebratory of the past and futuristic at the same time, dedicated to enthusiasts, collectors and curious young people.”

Not just car news

Clubs, associations, classic and sports car dealers, car manufacturers, renowned manufacturers and component retailers gather in the spaces of Lingotto Fiere to show the best collector's cars, present the latest cutting-edge models and discover the most recent innovations in dynamic automotive sector. Auto Moto Turin Show will have four main thematic areas, Expo – Market, Tuning, Events and Experience.

The four thematic areas of Auto Moto Turin Show

In the first there will be space for collectible carsThe latest models and innovations in the automotive sector, with a focus on trends for the very young and green proposals in the automotive field with the possibility of testing current cars on site. In the'tuning area: dedicated to cars modified on an aesthetic, mechanical, electronic level, motoring and much more.

L'events area will have a calendar and spaces for in-depth study and meetings, to listen to stories and discover behind the scenes from pilots, mechanics, engineers, designers and industry figures and meet experts to ask for information and curiosity. Finally, the experience area, an outdoor space that transforms into an arena where the mastery of the pilots combines with the power of the machines. Test drive,drifting, racing and spectacular acrobatic shows to excite the public of enthusiasts.