Ali Maali (Dubai)

For the second time, Romanian Mirel Radoi, coach of the Al-Bataeh football team, finds himself forced to seek the help of defender Abdullah Al-Rifai, after Deni Borges was sent off in the last match against Hatta, which is the second case of expulsion for the Cape Verdean professional, making him one of 3 players in the ADNOC Professional League who have been expelled twice so far. The end of the 11th round with Khaled Butti, Al Wahda player, and Jonatas Santos, Al Ain player.

Borges had received a red card in the team’s match against Shabab Al-Ahly in the third round, and then missed a very important match that followed for “Al-Raqi” against Al-Jazira in the fourth round, and the team lost these two matches with a score of 0-2 from “Al-Fursan” and 1-3 from “Al-Fursan”. “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, and in the last match against Hatta, Borges was not successful in his incorrect interventions, which cost the team in the Al Ain match due to his lack of presence in the back line.

Abdullah Al-Rifai has become the most important card that the coach uses instead of “the expelled one.” Al-Rifai has good experience and is waiting for this opportunity that came to him on a golden platter at this time to confirm his prowess in his position in light of Borges’ current condition, which has shown his relative decline from previous periods.

Abdullah Al-Rifai (28 years old) was the first station with Al-Wahda club since 2018, but he participated in the league matches in the following season 2019-2020, and played 15 matches for 1,350 minutes, and moved to the ranks of Khor Fakkan 2020-2021, for two seasons, then returned again to Al-Wahda. And from there to Al Dhafra before the current season moved to Al Bataeh. The player participated in only two matches this season, 82 minutes, against Al Jazira and Hatta.

Radoui is studying Al-Ainawi’s opponent well before next Sunday’s match in the 12th round, hoping to achieve a positive result that will push the team positively to the safety zone, and continue to present an exceptional season after the distinguished level presented by “Al-Raqi” so far, which made it reach point 16, which made it occupy seventh place. Behind Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahly, Sharjah, Al-Wahda, Al-Ain and Al-Jazira.