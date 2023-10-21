The celebrations for the 25 years of Pagani Automobili also continue at Auto e Moto d’Epoca. The San Cesario sul Panaro brand has announced its participation in the Bologna Motor Show dedicated to historic cars, with the Modena brand bringing to the event dedicated to the classic three models that have left their mark in the young history of the car company founded by Horatio Pagani .

Two exhibition areas

The brand will have two exhibition areas at its disposal, one dedicated in particular to the 25th Anniversary, embellished with the iconic Zonda C12 (1999) and Huayra Coupé (2011), the other reserved for the Horacio Pagani Museum with the Huayra Codalunga (2022) as protagonist. At Auto e Moto d’Epoca the salient moments in the history of Pagani Automobili will be retraced, with the display of the first two models: the first car is the legendary Zonda C12 which debuted on 9 March 1999 at the Geneva Motor Show, immediately welcomed as a disruptive element in the automotive panorama of the time, so much so that it merited the ad hoc coining of the term Hypercar. The Zonda was made in 140 road models, each created like a dress around the tastes of its customer. The extreme exclusivity has allowed these cars to significantly increase their initial purchase value, therefore proving to be excellent investments for those who believed in them.

From the Pagani Zonda to the Huayra

Alongside the Zonda also the Huayra Coupé, the second model from the San Cesario company born twelve years after the Zonda. At the basis of the project, which required eight years of development and experimentation before its official debut, there is the eternal element Air, in all its forms – the wind in particular – which becomes decisive for the definition of the concept and of the Pagani Huayra style. Among the major innovations is the debut, for the first time on a car, of the Active Aerodynamics system with four flaps, which raise or lower depending on the speed. Furthermore, Huayra is equipped with a frame made with the innovative Carbo-titanium, i.e. carbon fibers intertwined with titanium fabric, so as to obtain an even more resistant material. Heir to the Zonda, although completely different in shape, size, dynamics and technology, Huayra has won numerous awards over time and in 2012 was named Car Of The Year by the three most important automotive magazines in the world.

The history of Pagani

In the second exhibition area there will be space for the Huayra Codalunga (2022) and the important historical value of the Horacio Pagani Museum located in San Cesario Sul Panaro. Adjacent to the production atelier, in fact, the museum site retraces all the stages of the Italian-Argentine designer: from his years in Argentina to his arrival at Lamborghini, from the foundation of Modena Design to that of Pagani Automobili in 1998. Here the very first examples of Zonda, the iconic Zonda Cinque, Zonda HP Barchetta Revo and Huayra. An experience that starts from the Museum and continues inside the production Atelier, where the continuity between the first balsa wood models and the latest studies on carbon fiber and composite materials is evident.