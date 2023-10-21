Saturday, October 21, 2023
Gaza War | Hollywood stars appeal to President Biden for ceasefire in Gaza

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2023
in World Europe
“The bombing of Gaza must be stopped and the hostages must be released safely,” the influencers in the cultural sector wrote to President Joe Biden.

Dozens Hollywood actors and cultural influencers, among others Susan Sarandon, Kristen Stewart and Joaquin Phoenixhave appealed to the President of the United States to Joe Biden, so that he would do everything possible to bring about a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. The news agency Reuters reported on the petition.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking about 200 hostages. Since then, Israel has bombed Gaza, killing more than 4,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

We demand, that your administration, and all world leaders, respect all human lives in the Holy Land and hurry to get a ceasefire in Gaza. The bombing of Gaza must stop and the hostages must be safely released,” the artists wrote to Biden.

“We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence, that we looked on and did nothing. Humanitarian aid must reach them (the Gazans),” the petition read.

