Sinaloa.- The emergency rooms and hospitalization areas are filled with ppatients injured in road accidents, mainly from motorcyclists. They are admitted with head trauma, sometimes even with irreversible damage, highlighted the director of the Mazatlán General Hospital, Carlos Leonel Verdugo Hernández.

Youths

Most of the patients are under 20 years of age. n of the municipalities of Mazatlán, Escuinapa and Rosario. Almost every day there are admissions of this type of patient.

To the aforementioned institution, last month 12 very seriously ill people were admitted after accidents sometimes caused by excessive speed. In addition, there is no culture of wearing a helmet, and this puts them at greater risk, the health official added.

They will be put in waist

Given this high incidence of accidents, which sometimes culminate in fatal outcomes, the Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic, Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, stressed that they are supporting the retention of any motorcycle whose driver drives it at excessive speed.

Also, that it is not placed or the “sardine bikes”, which carry up to two or three children.

The official explained that in one day 16 units were sent to the corralón.

There are days when two to four accidents are recorded and most of them are young, the police chief added.

Citizens and also fast food delivery people who are ignoring the regulations are going to be “in the loop”, warned Alfaro Gaxiola.

A meeting will be held with business owners who have personnel who deliver food and all kinds of services on motorcycles, so that they are in order with documents, packaging and that they attend to road signs.

stop accidents

The Secretary of Safety and Municipal Traffic of Mazatlan stressed that this campaign has as a priority to reduce the number of road accidents and deaths that unfortunately occur.

Hence the call for motorcycle drivers to regulate themselves. Parents recommend that if you buy these vehicles for your children, teach them to respect the law, for their safety.