Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In the search to strengthen the participation between society and the Government of Culiacanwith a view to generating greater prevention and safety conditions, this morning the Community Plan for Civil Protection was presented with the aim of counteracting the damage and reducing the risks of accidents and environmental contingencies.

At the presentation ceremony, Marco Antonio Martínez de Alba, head of the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination, He explained that this program consists of the training of the inhabitants of neighborhoods and syndicates detected as points of high risk, on the measures that must be applied during the first minutes in which a situation that threatens public health is detected.

“Acting in a timely and effective manner, with tools and maneuvers that are within their reach and do not lead to greater danger, the Community Brigades will provide support until the competent relief and rescue authorities arrive”explained Martinez de Alba.

He added that through the coordination staff, the said brigades will be formed, which will acquire the necessary knowledge to attend to different types of emergencies, be it strangulation, fire burns, floods, heart failure, among others.

“This is extremely important, since sometimes even a person’s life depends on a timely reaction; That is why the mayor, Lic. Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, instructed us to collaborate with the population to work together on prevention tasks for the benefit of their health”, Indian.

For his part, Héctor Modesto Félix Carrillo, director of the State Institute of Civil Protection, highlighted that today the Community Civil Protection Plan begins with 60 brigades at the state level, 9 of them being in the capital of Sinaloa as a first stage.

He said that for this work, survival kits are delivered to the brigade leaders so that they can use them when they have to apply a rescue maneuver that does not expose their lives, since their support should never compromise their health, since they will only be assistants until the arrival of lifeguards or paramedics.

At the start of the program, the participation of inhabitants of the Infonavit Humaya neighborhood and the unions of Baila, Higueras de Abuya, Emiliano Zapata, Quilá, Eldorado, Costa Rica, Jesús María and Culiacancito is contemplated.