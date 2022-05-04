Columns The pandemic shortened the episodes of the drama series even further, and that’s a great thing

Stretching the stories of the hotspots to a period of about 45 minutes has brought unnecessary idle time, writes journalist Piritta Räsänen.

In April on social media going crazy about a romantic British youth series Heartstopper. The same pattern was repeated in praise: many said they looked through the series from one sitting and now look at it again.

In recent years, it has become much easier to devour production seasons at once, as the episodes of drama series have shortened.

Thanks are due, at least in part, to streaming services that do not have to broadcast from TV channels. Published on Netflix Heartstopper the eight episodes are also only half an hour long.

Traditionally less than half an hour series have been sitcoms. Fireworks for shorter drama series began in 2018 at the latest, when Netflix released a drama spiced with black humor. The End of the F *** ing World. The series tells the story of 17-year-old James (Alex Lawther), who believes he is a psychopath.

The End of the F *** ing World is a creepily funny, sensitive, and almost nihilistic love story about two insecure and rude teens. The entire first season could be watched over one weekend – or even one afternoon. The episodes last twenty minutes and there are a total of sixteen in the two production seasons.

The series became a huge hit, and Netflix released more short series. In 2019, for example, the streaming service published a drama comedy Party (engl. Russian Doll) from Nadia (Natasha Lyonne).

Pandemian with this, interest in short series increased further as time spent at home and in remote meetings increased and the ability to concentrate decreased.

The Atlantic released in the May 2020 list from series that fit into the then “strange and very exhausting era”. Non-Netflix series such as Donald Gloverin Satirizing by the Music Business Atlanta and an Irish drama series about the relationship between two young adults Normal people.

In Finland, the episodes have been shortened in the youth series. In many Yle Arena series, the average length of the episodes is not even twenty minutes but about ten minutes. For example, telling about the embarrassing situations of high school students LosersThe shortest period in the series lasts seven minutes and the longest fifteen.

When stale stories no longer need to be stretched to the traditional 45 minutes, avoiding idling. Compaction works.

At the same time, one problem is eliminated: if the series starts properly only in the third episode, there is no need to skimp for long in the first episodes.