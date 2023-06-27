The health authorities of the United States issued an alert to the population and health personnel on Monday after finding four cases of locally transmitted malaria in Texas and Florida.

This is the first time in 20 years that cases of locally transmitted malaria have been reported in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main health authority for the United States. country, in a statement.

(You may be interested in: Covid: this is what the United States intelligence report revealed about its origin).

Specifically, the government agency explained, 4 cases have been confirmed in Florida and one in Texas in the last two months and there is no evidence to suggest a connection between them.

Officials said the areas in Florida and Texas where infections have been reported are under “surveillance” and that all patients “have received treatment and are improving.”

Cases of malaria, a disease common in Africa and India, but not in the United States, prompted an alert by Florida health authorities. See also Putin will announce a message to the Federal Assembly on February 21 Photo: Stephen Morrison / EFE

Despite these cases, the statement stressed, “the risk of local malaria transmission in the US remains extremely low.”

The authorities recommended that the public take measures to prevent mosquito bites and control these insects in homes, as measures to prevent the diseases they can transmit.Malaria is a febrile disease produced by a protozoan, and transmitted to humans by the bite of anopheles mosquitoes.

(Also: Dravet Syndrome: What is it and what are the causes?).

Texas has an average of more than 120 cases of malaria each year that have been acquired during trips abroad. According to local media, in that state, the last case of local contagion occurred in 1994.

In Florida, the largest outbreak in its recent history occurred in Palm Beach County (east coast) in 2003, when eight cases were recorded.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

Texas airport worker dies after being sucked into a plane’s turbine

Work and live in the United Kingdom without a visa: this is how Colombians who want to migrate are scammed

DeSantis’ aggressive plan to ‘stop the invasion’ of migrants into the United States