In the public sphere, it is very common for Presidents of the Republicgovernors, municipal presidents, senators, deputies, party leaders, among others, name some people as advisers. Although not all bosses like to be told things in a crude way, as it happens in reality. Usually, this type of leaders likes to have their ears sweetened, instead of having their advisors alert them to the inconveniences in certain circumstances or adverse phenomena that are found in the environment. economic, social or political environment that at a certain moment it can affect them if they do not make the best and opportune decisions.

Faced with this, we observe people who formally act as advisers, but in fact they behave as simple drag. although in the work The Prince, Machiavelli I would call them sycophants. We have already dealt with this type of individuals, regarding whom we have affirmed that, for the former to function as such (advisors), they must be genuinely prepared, experienced, educated, autonomous, genuinely honest people with a deep sense of common. But not conceited or arrogant like some powerful politicians with certain studies that actually show ignorance apart from arrogance.

We have also said that, for the advised have real success as rulers or high civil servants or leaders, they should not only be interested in sweeten the ear as happens very often in the political sphere. On the contrary, they must weigh in a measured way what the true advisors present to them with reason and argument, with the purpose of suffering the least possible damage after making a decision. For which, the advisors, in addition to possessing the above characteristics, must perfectly master the internal and external context of the corresponding matter and function authentically as such and not as flatterers.

Regarding the latter, we have already mentioned that, a little more than five hundred years ago Nicholas Machiavelli wrote in his famous classic work called Princewhose chapter XXIII enunciates it: “How to Run Away from Flatterers”. In it, despite being little more than five centuries old, practically all of his reflections are valid, since the aforementioned human nature continues to be the same for thousands of years, despite the fact that today we find ourselves in the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In the aforementioned chapter, Machiavelli begins with a kind of preamble that says: “I do not want to overlook an important matter, and it is the fault that princes easily fall into if they are not very prudent or do not know how to choose well.” to his subordinates, to later refer to the flatterers; which abound in all parts of the world, in Mexico and, of course, here in sinaloa we also see them today.

The foregoing is useful to keep in mind in the public sector, so that rulers or leaders do not commit self-deception to govern a “principality” or brotherhood, be it a municipality, state or nation, taking into account that this kind of person -the flatterers or dragged- abound everywhere and, “because men take pleasure in their own works” -he said Machiavelli–; in such a way that they deceive themselves; and they do not manage to defend themselves from that calamity, and when they want to do so, “they expose themselves to the danger of becoming despicable”, like some who are out there, the reference author tells us, as is the case at this moment, since the rulers o Leaders prefer flatterers or flatterers or “friends”, relatives or acquaintances to form their “team” of work or thieves, instead of selecting people with their own criteria, honest, knowledge and deep mastery of things, and of the entire context that surrounds the public. Above all, have a lot of mental acuity and the aforementioned common sense. Those are the real advisers, not the sycophants or pushovers who usually have a vested interest. And for this reason they do not advise in an authentic way, but, on the contrary, they sink their advisee and dig their political grave just to take care of their temporary position. Although there are also some advisors who feel like leaders or managers. Those are doubly dangerous.