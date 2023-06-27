Finally, after months of waiting, Monday 26 June Temptation Island was back on air on Canale 5. Shortly after the start of the programme, Roberta Di Padua she is once again being talked about for having praised a boyfriend who has entered the village. Let’s find out together who it is and what her words were.

Roberta Di Padua never ceases to be talked about. During the last hours the name of the lady of Men and women returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. As already mentioned, Roberta has made some appreciations on one of the protagonists of this new edition of Temptation Island. Needless to say, his words did not go unnoticed.

The boy Roberta Di Padua complimented is Manuel. In detail, the lady of Men and women shared an Instagram Story where he resumed Manuel, Francesca’s boyfriend. Precisely to him Roberta has addressed appreciations that have not gone unnoticed. These were hers words about:

And where did Manuel come from? Lots of stuff…

Needless to say, the post shared by the lady of Men and women on his Instagram page he went around the web. There were many who filled Roberta Di Padua with criticisms for the social gesture of which she has become the protagonist. At the moment Roberta has remained silent and has decided not to attach too much importance to the gossip that is circulating in these hours on his account.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the lady of the program Maria DeFilippi will break the silence and respond to all those who have criticized her for having praised one of the protagonists of this new edition of Temptation Island.