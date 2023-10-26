Home page World

The harmful “hot chip challenge” trend has been spreading for some time on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. There is now a threat of a ban in Germany.

Munich – The “Hot Chip Challenge” has been causing a stir on social networks for a few weeks now. However, this test of courage can have dangerous consequences. This challenge is particularly popular with children and young people. It’s about eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip with chili and filming yourself doing it. Recently, however, there have been increasing reports of young people complaining of health problems after eating such “hot chips”. In Bavaria, the authorities are now considering banning the dangerous internet trend. He recently warned a student from Munich about the dangerous challenge.

Each pack contains exactly one tortilla chip and a rubber glove to prevent touching the sharp chips. © Hot Chip

Nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure: “Hot chip challenge” can have life-threatening consequences

Already on September 7th Federal Center for Risk Assessment (BfR) issued a warning. The “hot chips” can cause health problems such as nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure, especially in children. “In some cases, consumption has already led to emergency medical calls. The consequences can be life-threatening,” he said BfR further.

The dangers of the “hot chip” The problem is the active ingredient capsaicin contained in the spice. It refines the chips and gives them their extreme spiciness. The BfR considers 6,000 milligrams of capsaicin per kilogram of food to be acceptable. A significantly higher dose, such as that contained in “Hot Chips”, can cause dangerous side effects.

Marketing campaign by a Czech company: reports of large-scale operations by emergency doctors and police are increasing

Behind this test of courage is a well-thought-out marketing campaign by the Czech company “Hot-Chip”. This encourages young people to enjoy eating the extremely spicy chip and share it on social networks. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, two girls then had to be taken to hospital because of breathing problems. But reports of large-scale operations by emergency doctors and police are also increasing elsewhere in Germany. In the USA, a 14-year-old recently died after eating the spicy chip.

Bavarian authorities are examining the product for possible risks – there is a risk of a ban

Now the Bavarian authorities are also on the trail of the “hot chip”. Like that Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) opposite BR24 announced that samples are currently being examined for their capsaicin content. If it turns out that a product is harmful to health, the authority will inform the municipalities, which can then take appropriate measures. This includes, for example, a possible product recall.

The Hessian Ministry of Consumer Protection also examined samples of the “Hot Chips” and found a high capsaicin content and therefore extreme spiciness. However, the ministry is waiting for an assessment by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) before deciding on a possible ban. The Bavarian consumer advice center has called on the authorities to examine the possibility of a ban. At the same time, she points out that parents should talk to their children about the dangers of this “challenge”.

