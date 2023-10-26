Millions of people around the world are searching for the American dream. Some move to the United States through a green card, but others do so with citizenship. Although it is not an easy document to acquire, there is a group of young people who decided to enlist in the Army of the North American country to obtain it.

It should be noted that there are different options to obtain the green card, for example by marrying a US citizen or getting a sponsor who will be financially responsible until you have what is necessary to become a United States citizen. For that last point, be part of the ranks of the army may be the answer.

Being in the Army can help you obtain United States citizenship



In a video circulating on TikTok, shared on Daniela Villatoro’s account (@soldado_502) you can see a series of women gathered around a table. The person recording asks each of them what is the reason why they decided to join the united states armyone by one he answers that to obtain the citizenship papers.

But is it really possible obtain citizenship by joining the military? The first thing to clarify is that it is not an option to enter the country or obtain a visa, nor to obtain residency., but yes to become American citizen.

According to the official website of the government of USA., citizens and those foreigners with permanent residence or Green Card can enlist in the army although there are some requirements to meet such as reading and writing English fluently and having a residence in USA.

The requirements of age to be part of the military service vary depending on the branch of the armed forces:

Marine Corps: 17 to 28 years old. Army: 17 to 35 years old. Air Force: 17 to 39 years old. Space Force: 17 to 39 years old. Coast Guard: 17 to 31 years old. Navy: 17 to 39 years old.

In all cases it is necessary to pass a Vocational Aptitude exam for the armed forces (ASVAB, for its acronym in English). Each branch establishes its minimum score and this will serve to determine the jobs that the person can do after enlisting.

In addition, a high school diploma is required, although you will have a better chance of obtaining authorization if you have college credits or obtain a high score on the ASVAB. It must also be considered that to join the armed forces As an officer you must have at least a 4-year university degree.

Individuals must also undergo a physical examination to assess whether they are healthy enough to serve the armed forces.

After having served in the armyit is possible to request the American citizenship before the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) where information is provided about eligibility requirements and the naturalization process. These include: being 18 years of age or older, having been part of the United States Army and be a permanent resident at the time of the naturalization interview.