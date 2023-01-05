Home page World

Michelle Brey

A restaurant owner from Carinthia has a very clear idea of ​​who is allowed to visit his restaurant. A host spokesman sees this as “discrimination”

Vienna/Munich – While the guests normally choose their restaurant, a restaurant owner from Austria turns the tables. In Carinthia, the landlord of the “Peppino” restaurant wants to choose his guests himself from mid-January – and is causing a stir.

Austrian host wants to exclude “vegans, hippies, ecos and Arabs” – “I’ve had enough”

The decision was made out of anger, said Stefan Lercher, owner of the Peppino restaurant, to the Austrian newspaper courier. In short, this means that from January 19 there should only be eight tables – instead of the previous 250. He will also reduce the staff. “Peppino” in Millstatt am See offers its guests a comprehensive menu consisting of pizza, sushi or lobster. According to its own website, Lercher took over the restaurant in 2014. Around nine years later, he now wants to make enormous changes.

“Life for the gastronomy wears you down. I’ll focus on the many regulars and locals,” he told the audience Small newspaper. “Vegans, hippies, ecos and Arabs” are “excluded”. This emerges from an Instagram story, which several newspapers reported unanimously.

For that, like that Small newspaper, stand the landlord. Lercher reported that he was harassed by an Arab company at four tables. Also against that courier he explained: “Yes, I’ve had enough. Anyone who has dealt with these guests knows what I’m talking about. We recently had guests from the Arab world who put their child and their dirty shoes on the table in the middle of the bar and then insulted my waitress because she said they shouldn’t do that.”

Landlord in Austria wants to exclude guests – is that even legal?

He is not interested in the legal aspects, the landlord told the courier. Nevertheless, the statements could have consequences for the restaurateur. For Stefan Sternad, host spokesman from Carinthia, one thing is certain: “Restricting the offer due to ethnic groups is not feasible, that is clear discrimination.”

At the request of the newspaper, the specialist group manager for gastronomy in the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce also commented. For example, “guests should not be rejected on the basis of gender, ethnicity or religion”.

It only remains to be seen how the Austrian restaurant owner will allocate his table reservations from January 19th. “I stand behind what I want and do,” he clarified courier. If his tables are all occupied and “Arabs come along, then I’ll see what they want to do about it,” he said. Lercher vehemently denied the ORF’s question as to whether he was racist. “Zero.” His statement would affect anyone who could not behave – he made no difference, he explained to the ORF.

