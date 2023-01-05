The Prince of Wales, William of England, was unable to contain his rage over the way his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, had burst into the life of the English royal family and ended up coming to blows with her brother Harry. It is the first episode revealed in the biography of the Duke of Sussex, Spare (title that will be translated in its Spanish version as In the shadow), which is published next Tuesday, January 10. Despite the fact that the publisher has tried to control at the highest level that there are no leaks of his biography, the British media have been speculating about its content for weeks and trying to get hold of a copy. Guardian He has anticipated the rest, and this Thursday, January 5, he exclusively recounted the confrontation between the brothers.

It happened in Nottingham Cottage, the house that is part of the Kensington Palace complex, in London. The year, 2019, months before the Duke and Duchess of Susssex announced their decision to resign from their public duties as members of the House of Windsor and move to North America. The media already aired profusely the tension between the couples of Guillermo and Kate, and Enrique and Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, writes in his memoirs that during a disagreement in the kitchen of their London home, William, 40, called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “harsh”, before knocking him to the ground, while both were still arguing, reveals Guardian. “He grabbed me by the collar (of my shirt), ripped off the collar, and threw me to the ground. I landed on the dog bowl, which broke under my back.”

The initiative to have a conversation about “the unfolding catastrophe” around their relationship and the conflicts with the press had come from Guillermo -always according to the published story-, but, upon arriving at the residence, the older brother already ” I was fuming”, Enrique writes in his book. He began to complain about Meghan, and Enrique reproached him for echoing the tabloid story, and expecting better from him. They immediately started shouting and insulting. Enrique offered his brother a glass of water to calm her down, but the discussion continued until Guillermo grabbed him by the neck.

“The broken pieces of the dog bowl cut my back. I stayed on the ground for a moment, stunned, until I got up and asked him to leave, “says the Duke of Sussex. “You don’t have to tell Meg,” the older brother said later with a rueful look. “You mean you attacked me?” Enrique replied. “I didn’t attack you, Harold,” replied Guillermo, using a family nickname with which he always refers to Enrique.

The latest revelation about their tumultuous relationship adds to the comments about their heated discussion that Enrique de Inglaterra already revealed in one of the six chapters of the docuseries that he has recorded with his wife for Netflix. In the fifth episode of Harry and Meghan, Lady Di’s youngest son remembers his brother’s screams during an emergency meeting held in Sandrigham on January 13, 2020 to decide on the future of the couple. “It was horrible to have my brother yelling at me and my father telling me things that he knew weren’t true and my grandmother sitting there in silence, taking it all in,” Enrique explains about the moment that marked the final break with Guillermo. “The saddest thing was the gap that was created between my brother and me. Now he is on the side of the institution and I understand it. It is his legacy, he already has it ingrained to a certain extent that part of his responsibility is for this institution to survive and continue, ”he explains looking at the camera.

Cover of ‘In the Shadow’, the memoirs of Prince Henry of England.

deaths in afghanistan

Henry of England also addresses for the first time in his memoir book, as also leaked this Thursday, the number of Taliban fighters who died during the operations in which he participated in the war in Afghanistan. Isabel II’s grandson was sent to the conflict in two rounds: 2007-2008 and 2012. It was in the second, he now confesses, as an Apache helicopter pilot, when he came to kill 25 Taliban soldiers in war action. “It’s not a fact that fills me with satisfaction, but it doesn’t embarrass me either,” says Enrique, who at that time considered his enemies “more like chess pieces than people.”

During his second mission, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Bastion Camp in Helmand Province for 20 weeks. “In the era of the Apache and laptops,” he says in the book, it is possible to say “exactly” the number of insurgents he managed to eliminate during the operations in which he participated. “And I’m not afraid of that number, which in my case was 25″, he adds.

The revelations of the Dukes of Sussex about their difficult relationship with the British royal family and the reasons for their departure in 2020 do not stop happening while King Carlos III prepares for his coronation, which will take place on May 6 after his death. in September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

In excerpts from a television interview to be broadcast next Sunday on ITV, in the United Kingdom, and on CBS in the United States, just two days before the book’s launch, Enrique assures that he wants “a family, not a institution”. “I would like to get my father back. I would like my brother back, ”he says. What many British media point out, in any case, is that in his autobiography the worst off out of his entire family is Guillermo. At the moment, no one from the Windsors has commented on the revelations of the Dukes of Sussex and the Netflix docuseries —in which they go so far as to ensure that much of the negative news about them came from information from Buckingham Palace itself—, nor about the advances of Enrique’s next television interview or about the fragments that are becoming known from his book. It remains to be seen if when they are revealed in their entirety, their position of silence changes.