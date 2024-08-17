A new leaked shot from the production line of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, which is due to arrive in September, finally reveals all four colors that Apple’s new flagship smartphone will presumably be available to buy. In addition to the classic black, white, and “Natural” colors, Apple has decided to ditch the blue color of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max this year, introducing a new bronze hue that some describe as copper-like or even brown-like. This new color, which is sure to stand out among the cooler options we’re used to for Pro models, represents a change (albeit a slight one) to the company’s traditional color scheme.

The real question is whether this fourth color option will win over the public. It certainly stands out from the usual cold tones, but only time will tell if it will be successful on the market. The iPhone 16 Pro line is highly anticipated, because in addition to introducing Apple’s Apple Intelligence with advanced artificial intelligence and in collaboration with OpenAI, it will also have new design features, since the edges will be thinner and the screen slightly larger. The iPhone 16 Pro, in particular, will go from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches of display surface.