Red Bull Ring, FP1 standings

KTM amazes with new aerodynamics

It was an inspiring 45 minutes that kicked off the MotoGP weekend in Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit. Jorge Martin He was the fastest, but he put the new soft rear tyre on his last exit from the pits in the three minutes left to the riders after the red flag was shown due to debris left on the track following Pedro Acosta’s crash.

The leader of the World Championship thus completed the Pramac double, given that the fastest up to that point had been Franco Morbidelli, fresh from the announcement of the agreement with the VR46 team for 2025. Third place for the wild card Pol Espargarò, who showed off a new aerodynamics at the rear studied by KTM.

Fourth time trial for Francesco BagnaiaMarc Marquez is out of the top 10 because he did not respect the track limits on the lap that would have earned him eighth place. See you at 3:00 pm for the live broadcast of the tests that will define the top 10 of the riders directly admitted to Q2. Rain is forecast for tomorrow and Sunday.