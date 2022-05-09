VIENNA. The toll of the train accident in Munchendorf in the Modling district in Lower Austria is one dead and at least thirty injured. The local press reports. A Raaber Bahn train with about 80 passengers on board derailed, folding on itself along the Pottendorf line.

Massive intervention by the rescue vehicles between firefighters, police, ambulances and helicopters to quickly transport the most seriously injured, including the driver. The Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have warned that the line between Wampersdorf Bahnhof and Achau has been closed.

Photo Heute.at

The spokesperson for «Notruf 144», Philipp Gutlederer, says: «The situation was very confusing at first. Nothing can be said about the cause of the accident yet: from technical errors to human error, everything is possible ». Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (VP) expressed her solidarity and her dismay on Facebook. She also thanked the emergency services on the spot.

* News being updated