The first trailer for Avatar – The Way to Water, otherwise known as Avatar 2, has finally arrived among us. After the surprise announcement of April 27, thanks to which we were able to admire the first images and find out the release date, which is December 14 this yearit’s time to go back to Pandora.

In the meantime, we can immediately say one thing: the visual rendering of this second chapter is extraordinary. The colors are wonderful, the settings teem with life: in short, James Cameron seems to have found it again right formulathirteen years after the first wonderful film.

Yes why the story of Jake Sully and Princess Neytiri, played by the extraordinary Zoe Saldana, begins thirteen years ago. And, thanks to the first trailer of Avatar 2, we were able to admire the protagonists of the first film again. First film that, for the uninitiated, managed to win 3 Oscars in 2010. One of these (Best Cinematography), among other things, bore the signature of an Italian, namely Mauro Fiore.

Let’s talk, however, about the trailer released a few minutes ago. In the video, lasting just under two minutes, we find our Jake and Neytiri, together with their children, trying to survive in a beautiful and dangerous Pandora. Not much else has been seen, but the vibes of this video manage to bring back more than a decade distant memories, and it is by no means a trivial matter.

As mentioned, this film will be released in Italy on December 14 this year. What the public and insiders are wondering is if this chapter succeeds in repeating the success of the first.

Yes why the first Avatar managed to record the highest grossing record ever, beating the one scored by Titanic (directed, needless to say, by Cameron himself) which lasted for twelve years, and resisted the onslaught of Avengers: Endgame. In short, we can’t wait for December to arrive: Pandora is waiting for us.