From: Martina Lippl

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer provides information about the corona situation in the Alpine Republic. © Tobias Steinmaurer/imago

Austria is planning a large-scale relaxation of corona measures in many areas. The date for this has probably already been set.

Vienna – They are there – the first signs of a trend reversal, according to Austria. In the federal states that were hit particularly quickly by Omikron, the number of infections is declining. The good news comes from Tyrol, Salzburg and Vienna. However, the Corona* cases in Carinthia are rising sharply. The incidence is currently highest there at 3,010.4, followed by Tyrol (2,953.7). The value is lowest in Lower Austria (2,195.7) and Vienna (2,267.6).

Corona incidence in Austria at 2,552.5 (as of February 10, 2022)

Carinthia : 3,010.4

: 3,010.4 Tyrol : 2,953.7

: 2,953.7 Salzburg : 2,596.2

: 2,596.2 Vienna : 2,267.6

: 2,267.6 Lower Austria : 2,195.7

: 2,195.7 Austria: 2,552.5

Austria: Corona measures should fall in March 2022

Austria has abolished the 2G rule in retail and museums*. From Saturday (February 12), the unvaccinated and vaccinated can shop again without proof. When visiting the hairdresser, however, unvaccinated people need a negative corona test. However, wearing an FFP2 mask remains mandatory when cutting hair.

Anyone who has been vaccinated and recovered can go back to the football stadium, for example. For example, Red Bull Salzburg can play in front of full ranks in the round of 16 of the Champions League against FC Bayern Munich on February 16.

From February 19th, not only those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered, but also those who have tested negative in Austria* will be allowed back into the restaurant. The 3G rule then also applies to tourism. The easing steps are justified with the manageable situation in the clinics.

Corona loosening in Austria: This applies from February 12, 2022

The 2G rule in retail no longer applies. There is only one FFP2 obligation.

The same applies to museums, art galleries, libraries, etc.

The 3G rule and an FFP2 obligation apply to visits to the hairdresser and services close to the body.

Concerts or football station: There is no upper limit for people at events. However, the 2G rule remains in place and FFP-2 masks must be worn. Eating and drinking is prohibited for more than 50 people without a seat.

Gastronomy in Austria: The 3G rule will apply from February 19, 2022

From February 19th loosening in the gastronomy: then not only vaccinated and recovered, but also negatively tested are allowed back into the restaurant. The 3G rule then also applies to tourism.

“Freedom Day” in Austria: These corona measures should fall in March

As of March, all corona rules are to be dropped for everyone – vaccinated and unvaccinated oe24.at. Curfew, mask requirement also in school, audience restrictions and 3G at the hairdresser should therefore be lifted. In the hotel and catering industry in particular, the pressure from the state governors is great, “one can assume total relaxation in these areas,” says Bei oe24.at to read.

Austria: Only FFP2 mask requirement in certain areas

The FFP2 mask requirement should remain in public transport and in shops for daily needs. Experts would also advise in the trade to do so. Night gastronomy could start again when the curfew is lifted, but the Austrian portal suspects that there could be stricter requirements depending on the infection process.

The fifth corona wave has reached a “temporary plateau phase” in Austria. This emerges from the current forecast of the Covid Prognosis Consortium. Next week, the average daily number of infections should be around 34,000. There is likely to be a moderate increase in hospitalization. But the omicron subtype BA.2 complicates the calculations. “Due to the influence of the more easily transmissible omicron subtype BA.2, a renewed increase in cases in the next week, driven by this variant, cannot be ruled out,” says the consortium’s Covid-19 forecast. (ml) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA