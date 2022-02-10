Friday, February 11, 2022
Brother of the footballer who kicked his cat, also receives drastic punishment

February 10, 2022
in Sports
Kurt Zuma

The soccer player apologized for the mistreatment of his cat.

The footballer apologized for the mistreatment of his cat.

His club took action in the face of the scandal unleashed in recent days.

Kurt Zouma’s brother, Yoan, who was the one who recorded the video of the soccer player hitting his cat, has been suspended by his teamDagenham & Redbridge, which plays in the National League (Fifth English division).

The club has separated Yoan until the British animal protection organization RSPCA finishes its investigation into the incident.

Yoan recorded his brother kicking, slapping and attacking his cats with a sneaker, which has earned Kurt a £250,000 ban from West Ham United, as well as the loss of his sponsorship with Adidas.

“The Dagenham & Redbridge would like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty to animals and that it understands the reaction of fans. We have decided that, until the RSPCA completes its investigation, Yoan will not play for the team in any competition.” the club said in a statement.

“Any further action that needs to be taken will be done at the conclusion of the RSPCA’s investigation,” it added.

The video of the attack on the cat

EFE

