Brother of the footballer who kicked his cat, also receives drastic punishment

Kurt Zouma’s brother, Yoan, who was the one who recorded the video of the soccer player hitting his cat, has been suspended by his teamDagenham & Redbridge, which plays in the National League (Fifth English division).

(Also read: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia)

The club has separated Yoan until the British animal protection organization RSPCA finishes its investigation into the incident.

Yoan recorded his brother kicking, slapping and attacking his cats with a sneaker, which has earned Kurt a £250,000 ban from West Ham United, as well as the loss of his sponsorship with Adidas.

“The Dagenham & Redbridge would like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty to animals and that it understands the reaction of fans. We have decided that, until the RSPCA completes its investigation, Yoan will not play for the team in any competition.” the club said in a statement.

(Also read: James Rodríguez, a few minutes in Al Rayyan’s tie with Al Sailiya)

“Any further action that needs to be taken will be done at the conclusion of the RSPCA’s investigation,” it added.

Yoan Zouma, brother of Kurt Zouma who laughed and recorded the video of Kurt Zouma mistreating his cat, has been punished by his club Dagenham & Redbridge by missing several games indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/3WVQ3Ffzja – England football (@Mercado_Ingles) February 9, 2022

The video of the attack on the cat

A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat. It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022

EFE

more sports news