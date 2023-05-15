Adolf Hitler’s voice was broadcast over the loudspeakers of an express train on the Bregenz-Vienna line in Austria. The disturbing incident, with passengers forced to listen to excerpts of the Nazi leader’s speeches, with shouts of ‘Heil Hitler’ and ‘Sieg Heil’ was confirmed today by a spokesman for the Obb railway company, quoted by Der Standard newspaper.

An investigation into the incident, the spokesman said, established that two people were able to access with a key to one of the intercom stations in the carriages and to put a mobile phone that was transmitting the recording near the microphone. “Everything resonated very loudly. It was really unpleasant and disturbing”, denounced the spokesman, explaining that it is “a standard key used throughout Europe, of which there are probably several tens of thousands of copies”.

The two suspects were identified thanks to video surveillance cameras. It is not known how they obtained the key, but it has been ruled out that they were employees of the Obb company, the spokesman concluded.