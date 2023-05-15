Christian Thorsenremembered actor of “Al fondo hay sitio”, revealed to have prostate cancer. The news caused shock nationwide, especially among the artists she worked with on “AHFS” as well as other shows. Thorsen, who gave life to the iconic ‘Platanazo’, began working on the small screen at a very young age.

The Peruvian artist began in the television as a model in one of Gisela Valcárcel’s programs. Her charisma and good performance in front of her cameras allowed her to stand out in that and other spaces in which she worked throughout all these years.

How old is Christian Thorsen?

The artist Christian Thorsen is 58 years old. He peruvian exmodel was born in the city of Lima, on June 19, 1964. He has extensive experience in television, film and theater. On the small screen, Thorsen has worked as a model, presenter and actor. Some of the most famous productions in which he was a part are “My way”, “A thousand trades”, “Theater from the theater”, “Así es la vida”, among others.

Likewise, one of his most remembered performances was his role as ‘Raúl del Prado’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Despite the success of his character, he always took the praise and affection of the public in stride. “It is the merit of all of us who make the series possible. Honestly, these high peaks are always welcome and I receive them with humility, ”he declared in 2010 to a local media outlet, when asked about the success of the América TV series.

Christian Thorsen is currently 58 years old. Photo: Instagram/Christian Thorsen

At what age did Christian Thorsen become famous as a model for Gisela Valcárcel?

Before starting to work on the small screen, Christian Thorsen studied Physical Education in Argentina. Upon his return to Peru, the actor of “Al fondo hay sitio” carried out this profession at the Percy Rojas soccer school.

When he was exercising his career, a group of friends who had a packaging company asked him to take an order to the América TV offices. During his visit, a channel 4 producer proposed to Thorsen to work with Gisela Valcárcel.

Christian Thorsen as a model in the Gisela Valcárcel program. Photo: capture from YouTube/Luixito TV

“I told him ‘I didn’t come for this, I’m offering breakfast’. And he replied ‘But try if you like it. If you like it, you stay; and if you’re bad, you leave,'” he recounted in an interview with Lucecita Ceballos. After that, they summoned him to gisela can evaluate their performance in front of cameras. In the meeting, Christian Thorsen managed to capture the attention of the ‘Señito’.

Thus, Gisela Valcárcel accepted him as a model for her program “Gisela en América”. It was 1993 and by then I was 29 years old.. That experience catapulted him to fame and helped him have a long career in television.

What happened to Raúl del Prado in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After his separation with ‘Charito’, Raul del Pradobetter known as ‘Bananazo’, he began a relationship with Viviana, whom he eventually ended up marrying. In addition to this, Christian Thorsen’s character made it clear that he would never return to her in a dramatic scene: “I would not return to you even if Viviana disappeared forever. You are not the person I fell in love with, that good and noble woman. You are selfish and ill-intentioned ”, he exclaimed in the last chapter of the sixth season.

In the seventh season of “Al fondo hay sitio”, ‘Platanazo’ left Las Lomas for good; However, some fans of the series hope that this character can return in the future for new seasons.

Mónica Sánchez and Christian Thorsen have acted together in the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

