Austria, Krimml: A police officer rescues a German vacationer in the Salzburg mountains from the mud of the waterless but silted Durlassboden reservoir. © – -/Police Salzburg/dpa

A couple from Frankfurt am Main were traveling in Austria, but the hike ended in disaster. The police have to move out.

Krimml – A German vacationer was lucky in misfortune on a hike in Austria. Because the 54-year-old wanted to take a shortcut, she quickly sank into the mud. Only emergency services can free the tourist from her predicament.

Austria: German vacationer wants to take a shortcut while hiking – and sinks up to her chest in the mud

The incident happened in the Salzburg mountains in Austria. As a police spokeswoman reported on Friday, the couple from the Frankfurt am Main area walked with a dog around the currently waterless Durlassboden reservoir near Krimml. The couple then left the marked path, crossing the lake as a shortcut. About a hundred meters from the shore, the woman sank into the mud.

As the police spokeswoman further reports, the 54-year-old was sunk up to her chest in the mud, but her 60-year-old husband was able to get to safety. The German alerted the police. “With the help of metal plates, ropes and shovels, the woman was finally freed from the situation and brought safely to the edge,” reported the Salzburg police. The woman was unharmed and escaped with hypothermia.

