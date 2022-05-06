Russian attacks against the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have not stopped despite the presence of civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced. Meanwhile, kyiv reported that so far 500 civilians have been evacuated from the town.

Ukrainian military inside the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of the locals in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, are refusing to surrender in a desperate attempt to stop Russia from declaring total victory in the city.

Shelling against the steel mill is on the rise as Moscow-backed separatists say they have already removed several Ukrainian-language road signs in the city and replaced them with Russian-language ones.

The Kremlin said on May 6 that “the time will come to celebrate Victory Day in Mariupol.” kyiv suspects that it would be May 9, the day that commemorates the triumph of the Soviet forces over the Nazi forces of Adolf Hitler.

These are the main news of the 72nd day of the war in Ukraine:

07:12 (BOG) EU grants concessions to Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic over Russian oil ban

The European Commission modified a proposal for an embargo on Russian oil in the 27 countries of the community bloc. With the modification, the period in which the measure must enter into force in three countries of the bloc is extended: Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The option had been on the table since May 4 at an extraordinary meeting, but the change would have been confirmed according to two diplomatic sources cited by Reuters.

Under the modified proposal, Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude until the end of 2024, while the Czech Republic could continue until June 2024.

06:51 (BOG) kyiv asks Doctors Without Borders for help to evacuate fighters in Azovstal

The Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported that it wrote to the organization Médecins Sans Frontières to ask for its help in evacuating the soldiers who are resisting in the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol.

Also, kyiv asked the organization to collect evidence on the physical and mental conditions in which the fighters are in the place and provide medical assistance to all the people in the plant.

An aerial view of a possible shelling of the Azovstal complex in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image from video acquired by Reuters on May 5, 2022. © Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic/Via Reuters

They are “Ukrainians whose human rights have been violated by the Russian Federation,” the ministry says.

Amid some civilian evacuations from the site, concerns are also growing about the fate of Ukraine’s military, many of them wounded inside and short of food and medicine.

06:40 (BOG) Amnesty International: Russian troops committed ‘reckless shooting and torture’

Following an investigation, the human rights organization released a report saying there is convincing evidence that the Russian military committed war crimes, including extrajudicial executions of civilians, when they occupied an area on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital in February. and March.

The pattern of crimes committed by Russian forces we have documented in Ukraine includes both unlawful attacks & willful killings of civilians. We call for Russian forces to face justice for a series of war crimes committed in the northwestern region of Kyiv. https://t.co/zgp6AqRLQ0 — Amnesty International (@amnesty) May 6, 2022



The NGO claims that civilians also suffered abuses such as “reckless shooting and torture” at the hands of Russian forces during their failed attack on kyiv, in the early stages of the invasion launched by the Kremlin on February 24.

“These are not isolated incidents. They are a very important part of a pattern where Russian forces were in control of a town or village,” Donatella Rovera, Amnesty’s senior crisis response adviser, told a news conference in kyiv.

The information collected by the group “can hopefully be used to hold the perpetrators to account, if not today, then some day in the future,” the official added.









Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating more than 9,000 possible war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin’s troops. The International Criminal Court is also conducting a separate investigation into this matter.

Moscow, which calls the war a “special military operation,” insists on denying the accusations.

6:21 (BOG) UN and ICRC plan further evacuations from Mariupol

Operations to rescue civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol are resuming this Friday, according to representatives of the UN mission and the ICRC.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that evacuation vehicles were already on their way.

“A convoy will proceed to Azovstal tomorrow morning in the hope of receiving the civilians left in that gloomy hell… and bringing them back to safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed to AFP “that a safe-conduct operation is underway” in coordination with the United Nations.

06:15 (BOG) Around 500 civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol in the last week

The director of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, assured that about 500 people have been rescued from the port city of Mariupol since the operation began last weekend, April 30, led by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“We have managed to evacuate almost 500 civilians (…) The government will do everything possible to save all its civilians and military” trapped in the devastated city, Yermak said, adding that the evacuations would continue.

Among the evacuees are some people who were sheltering at the besieged Azovstal plant and civilians from other parts of the city and its suburbs.

A group of civilians evacuated from the Azovstal factory in Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhia, southeastern Ukraine, on May 3, 2022. © Dimitar Dilkoff/ AFP

Parallel to the humanitarian missions, this week other groups managed to arrive separately and aboard private vehicles to the city of Zaporizhia, in southeastern Ukraine, under the control of local authorities.

5:53 (BOG) Russia: “The time will come to commemorate Victory Day in Mariupol”

kyiv suspects that Russia seeks to declare formal victory in Mariupol on May 9. Moscow tries not to give a precise date, but does not rule it out.

“The time will come to commemorate Victory Day in Mariupol,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, although he said he did not know if there would be a parade on the same day his country commemorates the triumph of Soviet forces. about Nazi troops in World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has used a speech of “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” Ukraine to justify the war he launched against his neighboring country on February 24.

5:41 (BOG) Separatists to remove road signs in Ukrainian

The Ministry of Transport of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine said in a statement that its workers have removed road signs spelling out the name of the city of Mariupol in Ukrainian and English and replaced them with other writings. in Russian language.

“Updated traffic signs have been installed at the entrance to Mariupol,” the Russian-backed entity confirmed.

Likewise, Ukrainian sources quoted by France 24 correspondent in kyiv, Nadia Massih, reported that Russian forces have collected bodies from the streets of Mariupol and unexploded devices for a possible parade to declare victory in the port city.

kyiv suspects that it would coincide with May 9, the day Russia commemorates the triumph of Soviet troops over German troops, led by Adolf Hitler, in World War II.

5:27 (BOG) Zelensky: Russian bombing of Azovstal “doesn’t stop”

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces have not stopped shelling the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, even as “civilians have yet to be removed.”

“Women, there are many children left there. Imagine hell: more than two months of constant bombing, constant death up close,” the president said.

This is my pain. The assault on AzovStal continues

I don’t want the heroism of people killed by the Russians in the dungeons of the plant to remain only in future books and movies. I just want these people to survive

We need regime of silence and humanitarian corridor/extraction pic.twitter.com/mYp9tTjmf7 — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) May 5, 2022



Before some evacuations began last weekend with the intervention of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, kyiv put the number of people inside at 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 1,000 civilians.

However, after the evacuations, the mayor of Mariúpol estimates that around 200 civilians are still trapped in appalling conditions in the underground tunnels of the steel factory, one of the largest in Europe.

Azovstal is Moscow’s main military base in Mariupol. Despite the fact that on April 21 foreign troops declared that they had taken the strategic city that offers a land corridor to the province of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, kyiv reiterates that there are still Ukrainian soldiers who resist in the town.

Russia has denied that its troops entered the steelworks. However, information from British military intelligence indicated that the Russian assaults on the site have continued on May 6.

With Reuters, AP and local media