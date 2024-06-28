The grid is yet to be decided

A week after the Barcelona weekend, Formula 3 returned to the track today for qualifying. Austrian Grand Prixwith a certainly not positive outcome for the current championship leader Leonardo FornaroliThe Piacenza native, eighth on paper after the checkered flag, was later demoted to 24th position for not respecting the track limits during his flying lap. The British driver took full advantage of this penalty Luke Browningwhich thanks to the realization of the best lap in 1:20.222 he also reduced his gap in the standings from the Trident driver to 3 points, winning his own as well first pole position in F3. The result, however, is still a matter of discussion mainly due to the impeding of Dino Beganovic in the final stages. As a result, the starting grid could be subject to further upheavals (not only with regards to the young Williams talent) while waiting for tomorrow’s Sprint Race, which will see Martinius Stenshorne start in front of everyone due to the inversion of the first twelve classified. As for the Feature Race, however, Arvin Lindblad will start from the front row, only 84 thousandths behind, ahead of Tim Tramnitz and Gabriele Minì, 4th.

F3 / Austria 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Luke Browning Hitech 1:20.222 2 Arvid Lindblad Press +0.084 3 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport +0.189 4 Gabriele Mini Press +0.195 5 Dino Beganovic Press +0.202 6 Oliver Goethe Fields +0.245 7 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix +0.295 8 Sebastian Montoya Fields +0.326 9 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport +0.341 10 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +0.345 11 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix +0.398 12 Martinius Stenshorne Hitech +0.443 13 Noel Leon From Amersfoort +0.458 14 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing +0.643 15 Santiago Ramos Trident +0.764 16 Sami Meguetounif trident +0.767 17 Cian Shields Hitech +0.776 18 Max Esterson Jenzer +0.821 19 Sophia Flörsch Van Amersfoort +0.834 20 Joshua Dufek AIX Racing +0.849 21 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort +0.854 22 Mari Boya Fields +0.856 23 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer +0.909 24 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +0.938 25 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport +1.077 26 Charlie Wurz Jenzer +1,181 27 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing +1,264 28 Joseph Loake Rodin +1,453 29 Callum Voisin Rodin +1,766 30 Piotr Wisnicki Rodin +1,836

Race dates

This is the starting grid for the Feature Race on Sunday 30 June, scheduled for 08:30 on Sky Sport F1. However, the same channel will first feature the Sprint Race at 09:30, in this case with the aforementioned inversion of the grid of the first twelve classified in today’s qualifying.