A week after the Barcelona weekend, Formula 3 returned to the track today for qualifying. Austrian Grand Prixwith a certainly not positive outcome for the current championship leader Leonardo FornaroliThe Piacenza native, eighth on paper after the checkered flag, was later demoted to 24th position for not respecting the track limits during his flying lap. The British driver took full advantage of this penalty Luke Browningwhich thanks to the realization of the best lap in 1:20.222 he also reduced his gap in the standings from the Trident driver to 3 points, winning his own as well first pole position in F3. The result, however, is still a matter of discussion mainly due to the impeding of Dino Beganovic in the final stages. As a result, the starting grid could be subject to further upheavals (not only with regards to the young Williams talent) while waiting for tomorrow’s Sprint Race, which will see Martinius Stenshorne start in front of everyone due to the inversion of the first twelve classified. As for the Feature Race, however, Arvin Lindblad will start from the front row, only 84 thousandths behind, ahead of Tim Tramnitz and Gabriele Minì, 4th.
F3 / Austria 2024, Qualifying: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|1:20.222
|2
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|+0.084
|3
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|+0.189
|4
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|+0.195
|5
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|+0.202
|6
|Oliver Goethe
|Fields
|+0.245
|7
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.295
|8
|Sebastian Montoya
|Fields
|+0.326
|9
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|+0.341
|10
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.345
|11
|Christian Mansell
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.398
|12
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hitech
|+0.443
|13
|Noel Leon
|From Amersfoort
|+0.458
|14
|Nikita Bedrin
|AIX Racing
|+0.643
|15
|Santiago Ramos
|Trident
|+0.764
|16
|Sami Meguetounif
|trident
|+0.767
|17
|Cian Shields
|Hitech
|+0.776
|18
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|+0.821
|19
|Sophia Flörsch
|Van Amersfoort
|+0.834
|20
|Joshua Dufek
|AIX Racing
|+0.849
|21
|Tommy Smith
|From Amersfoort
|+0.854
|22
|Mari Boya
|Fields
|+0.856
|23
|Matias Zagazeta
|Jenzer
|+0.909
|24
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+0.938
|25
|Kacper Sztuka
|MP Motorsport
|+1.077
|26
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|+1,181
|27
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|AIX Racing
|+1,264
|28
|Joseph Loake
|Rodin
|+1,453
|29
|Callum Voisin
|Rodin
|+1,766
|30
|Piotr Wisnicki
|Rodin
|+1,836
Race dates
This is the starting grid for the Feature Race on Sunday 30 June, scheduled for 08:30 on Sky Sport F1. However, the same channel will first feature the Sprint Race at 09:30, in this case with the aforementioned inversion of the grid of the first twelve classified in today’s qualifying.
