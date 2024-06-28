by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Mercedes, Horner jokes

In the week in which two teams have officially renewed their contracts with two of their respective drivers – Alpine with Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin with Lance Stroll – Mercedes remains on hold. It is no secret that Toto Wolff wants to wait as long as possible to bring Max Verstappen to Brackley. After months of working in the dark, the Austrian has returned to the charge after Montmeló also to the microphones of journalists, while between Chris Horner and Jos Verstappen there is now a lot of talk, demonstrating how the last few weeks have been an apparent calm.

Faced with Wolff’s new “charge”, Horner responded in his own way, with a joke that calmed the spirits in the press conference at the Red Bull Ring dedicated to team principals.

Horner’s words

“Max joined the team when he was very young and has grown a lot since then. Despite the distractions, this year we still won 77% of the races. You can’t control everything, not even the relationships with the drivers’ fathers.. Yesterday Max was quite clear in the press conference (he said he wanted to stay in Red Bull, ed.). I think Wolff’s is a simple distraction tactic. If he really wants a Verstappen for next year, I think Jos is available…“.

Horner: “Max was quite clear in the press conference yesterday. I think Wolff’s is just a distraction tactic. If he really wants a Verstappen for next year, I think Jos is available!”#F1 #AustrianGP — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) June 28, 2024

Undeniably, however, the bond with Verstappen senior has broken: “My relationship with Max has always been great. He is our driver, it is important that it is like this. In the past I also had a good relationship with Jos“. Horner’s hope is that this breakup doesn’t affect his bond with Max. Then it will be painful.