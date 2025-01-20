Tennis player Eva Lys’s fairytale tournament at the Australian Open ended with a lesson in the round of 16. The 23-year-old had no chance at all in the 0:6, 1:6 defeat against the Polish world number two Iga Swiatek and was clearly shown her limits.

The first female lucky loser to ever reach the round of 16 of the Australian Open was far from the sensation she had hoped for against the five-time Grand Slam tournament winner. After just 59 minutes, Swiatek ended the unequal duel in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

For the world rankings 128. For Lys, getting into the round of the best 16 was a huge success. The Hamburger had failed in the qualification and only slipped into the main draw 15 minutes before her first match as a substitute. There she caused a sensation with three victories and was given the nickname “Lucky Lys”.

Success also pays off in the ranking and on your account. She is guaranteed a jump into the top 100 of the world rankings after the tournament, as well as prize money of 252,000 euros. In the first return game, Lys created two break chances – more than the former US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the whole Previous match against Swiatek. But the Pole caught herself quickly and dominated the rallies. The pace was often too fast for Lys. She hardly ever got the chance to use her power shots on the court.