by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen's retirement, Brembo: “We have nothing to do with it”

The twist that allowed the Australian GP to tell a different story from the monotony of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia was Max's withdrawal Verstappen after just three laps. It was a long time between the start and the return to the pits for the Dutchman, who was the victim of a brake failure on his right rear tyre.

Several rumors have attributed to Brembo – which has been collaborating with Red Bull for the supply of discs since 2024 – the cause of Verstappen's retirement at Albert Park. However, the Stezzano company raised its hands on the matter: when the analysis of the problem has yet to be completed, it can be said that Super Max's knockout was not due to Brembo's material. And, consequently, it must be attributed to internal structure choices at Red Bull.

The Brembo defense

In a defense published in parts other than PlanetF1 And GPBlogBrembo stated: “There is no direct responsibility on our part. After an investigation conducted at Red Bull and Ferrari, we have verified that the problems encountered by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc they are not linked to anomalies of Brembo components or malfunctions of materials“. In fact, Ferrari's Monegasque had also complained about the brakes after the Bahrain GP but not in Jeddah, a sign that it was Ferrari who corrected the problem internally.

“In both cases the problem resulted from an incorrect choice by the team regarding the configuration of the car, therefore there is no direct responsibility of Brembo in either case“. In a recent statement, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted that the team must investigate internally the nature of the problem that knocked out Verstappen.