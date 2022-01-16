Djokovic visa cancellation confirmed

Nothing to do for the Australian Open: Novak Djokovic he will be expelled from the country. There Federal court rejected the appeal of the number one tennis player in the world, confirming the visa cancellation. The Serbian champion has lost the appeal against the decision of the Minister of Immigration Hawke.

The court’s decision came unanimously, with all three judges who opposed the appeal. Djokovic will therefore not be able to participate in one of the main world tournaments on the circuit of Grand Slam and which open tomorrow. The Serbian champion was also sentenced to pay court costs.

The government’s decision on the risk that Djokovic’s presence in Australia could fuel no-vax sentiments

The government’s decision is based on the risk that its presence in Australia could fuel no-vax sentiments. The minister’s lawyers said they clearly considered the impact of Djokovic’s expulsion on public opinion, but that the government decided his presence in the country was too risky, because his anti-vaccination views made him one. “icon” for no-vax groups. They also said Australia should not “be forced to be” in the presence of a person for fear of what would happen if they were kicked out.

