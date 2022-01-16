Taliban fighters (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) fired tear gas at women protesters in the Afghan capital, Kabul. This is reported TASS with reference to Aamaj News.

According to the agency, a group of women took to the streets of Kabul to demonstrate against the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on the Afghan population. They demanded that their legal rights and freedoms be respected. The militants used tear gas to disperse a mass protest.

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) said that today 11.8 million girls and women in Afghanistan are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. It is noted that they primarily need food, medical care, access to education, livelihood opportunities and protection services.