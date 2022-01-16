There McLaren seen up to the last laps of Sochi deserved votes not far from those who took Mercedes and Red Bull. It was not easy to confirm third place in 2020, but the one-two at Monza and the progress of the race in Russia seemed to ensure the podium well in advance. Instead, the downpour in the final laps not only deprived Lando Norris of his first F1 victory, but also negatively affected McLaren’s season. Season which, for the avoidance of doubt, remains good. The leap in quality compared to last year, however, did not take place, and indeed the Woking team lost a little in the end of the season, amidst bad luck and a drop in the drivers’ form.

Until Sochi the McLaren was 8.5 full. Fast on almost all circuits thanks to an amazing Norris, the papaya team showed up in Monza from outsider ambitious. And he hit the mark in the best possible way: historic double, the first in 11 years, and the beauty of 45 points won in a weekend. A triumph signed by Ricciardo-Norris which was the right recognition of the hard work of climbing this piece of Formula 1 history, which in Monza – but in 2020 – had almost returned to victory in another crazy race.

Sochi was at the same time a second peak and thebeginning of the descent. Russia could give the British another victory, this time with a masterful work by Norris, able to keep up with a master of the wet like Lewis Hamilton. However, the deluge canceled Lando’s performance and ‘stained’ McLaren’s season. After the mess in Russia, in fact, the British won 41 points: Ferrari – also helped by the new engine – 107. And it took third place among the constructors. The rematch will likely come in 2022: there are pilots to do well, as long as Ricciardo wakes up and Norris does not drop over the course of the season as in the last two years.

McLaren, 275 points. 4th place. Average: 12.50 points. In 2020: 3rd place

Rating: 7+ | Confirmation