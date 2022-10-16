Finding yourself leader of the World Championship at the end of a disastrous competition from a competitive point of view. Ai Ogura leaves Australia with an anonymous and very difficult 11th place, but the incredible exit of Augusto Fernandez, who crashed 10 laps from the end while he was comfortably 3rd behind his teammate Pedro Acosta, in a moment he overturned the top of the Moto2 championship. Because if the Japanese of the Honda Asia Team had started 1.5 points behind the Spaniard of the KTM Ajo team, in a week in Malaysia the first world championship match point will be played with a 3.5 point advantage over his rival.

total domination

–

It was a road race dominated by Alonso Lopez, the driver of Luca Boscoscuro’s team, who took the lead from the first corner, immediately making a void behind him. Such a frenzied pace, that of the Spaniard who took the place of Romano Fenati in the middle of the season, that not even the long lap penalty to which he was forced at the start of the race saw him give up the lead. He was so sure of winning that he ran with an ace of hearts up his sleeve, promptly shown at the time of the celebrations. In a disastrous race for the Italians, with Tony Arbolino (while he was 2nd), Celestino Vietti (he was 6th) and Niccolò Antonelli fallen, and Simone Corsi involved in the accident that saw him hit Jorge Navarro who fell in front of him, on the podium together with Lopez and Acosta there is the English Jake Dixon in third place, then Firmino Aldeguer, Manuel Gonzalez and Jeremy Alcoba. In general, thanks to the 5 points won, Ogura now leads with 242 points, with Fernandez stopped at 238.5, with Aron Canet, 9th at the finish line, 3rd at 192 and arithmetically out of the world championship fight.