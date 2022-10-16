Thailand.- A man went viral on social networks because he posted some gifts and sweets around his car to go out and give them to children in Thailand.

Through a video of TikTok The video of some cars circulating on the street was released, but a white truck that has sweets stuck to various parts of the vehicle was what most caught the attention of thousands of users when they appreciated the clip.

Within the recording you can see a little boy in a red sweatshirt he approaches the truck to take one of the gifts that the truck driver carries with him, when taking it bows to motorist to thank for the small detail and then runs away.

In the midst of the gifts that consisted of various sweets and toys, a handwritten sign could be seen on the back of the car, which read: “Get it for free.”

Currently, the video has accumulated more than one and a half million views on the social network and hundreds of comments indicating that good people still exist, as well as thanks and applause for the beautiful gesture of the driver.