Australia | British father and son die in landslide in Australia – Exceptional rains cause devastating floods

Many of Australia’s popular hiking trails have been closed due to flood damage and landslide risks.

Two tourists have died in a landslide in Australia on Monday.

The 49-year-old father and 9-year-old son of the British family were left under falling rocks in the Blue Mountains near Sydney.

Three other family members, a 50-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, survived the spill but are still being treated in hospital.

It tells about this, among other things news channel BCC.

Local authorities have said the venue is popular with tourists.

The bodies of the two dead have not yet been retrieved from the scene due to security risks.

Blue The Mountains region, like the rest of Australia’s east coast, has suffered from heavy rains for weeks. Many of the popular hiking trails have been closed due to flood damage and landslide risks.

Heavy rains that have lasted for about a month have caused extensive flooding in Australia. As a result, at least 21 people have died.

Thousands of people have also been left homeless due to the damage caused by the floods.

News channel BCC calls the floods in Australia one of the biggest natural disasters in the country.