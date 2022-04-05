Russian forces are preparing for a “massive attack” on Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine, regional governor Sergei Gaday said Monday.

“We see equipment arriving from different directions. We see the Russians strengthening their ranks and refueling, we know that they are preparing for a massive offensive,” Gaday said in a video message.

He added, “The bombing operations are intensifying, and last night there was an attempt to enter Robyzhny (near Lugansk), which our fighters repelled and destroyed many tanks.

In his message, he said, “Please do not hesitate. Today, I have evacuated a thousand people. Please do not wait until your homes are bombed.”

In turn, the mayor of Borova, a town halfway between Lugansk and Kharkiv, the largest city in the north-east of the country, asked the townspeople to leave.

“We are forced to take a decision to evacuate the residents for the safety of the citizens. Those who can leave in their own cars are welcome to do so!” Alexander Tertechny said in a Facebook post, noting that the authorities had also put in service buses to transport residents to the train station.

The Ukrainian authorities had said on Saturday that Russian forces were withdrawing from areas in northern Ukraine, especially in the vicinity of the capital, Kyiv, to concentrate them in the east and south of this country.