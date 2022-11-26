At dawn, despite the wind, hundreds of people gathered on Sydney’s famous beach completely naked. The artistic performance is the work of the famous American photographer Spencer Tunick called by the Skin check champions association to give his contribution to raise awareness of dermatological checks and against skin cancer. Tunick is known for his photos of large groups of naked people in unusual settings. For this latest creation it was necessary to change the regulation of the beach which usually prohibits full nudity.



