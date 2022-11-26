By Rohith Nair

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday to record their first World Cup win in 12 years, moving them provisionally second in Group D of the World Cup, behind current champions France.

Striker Mitchell Duke scored midway through the first half with a header that edged past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to give Australia the lead, while Tunisia’s best chance came when captain Youssef Msakni shot wide.

Tunisia brought in the team’s top scorer Wahbi Khazri in the second half, who increased the pace in search of an equalizer, but the Australian defense held firm with goalkeeper and captain Mat Ryan a presence that brought calm to the defence.

The win ended Australia’s seven-match run without a World Cup win. The last time the team had won all three points in a World Cup match was against Serbia, in 2010.

France, who beat Australia 4-1 on their opener, play Denmark in the other Group D game later on Saturday.