Al Wakra (DPA)

The Australian national team renewed its hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar, after defeating the Tunisian national team 1-0, during the match that brought them together today, Saturday, at Al Janoub Stadium, in the second round of Group D.

The Australian national team owes credit for this victory to its player Mitchell Duke, who scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute.

The Australian team scored its first three points in the current edition of the tournament, and Tunisia’s balance stopped at one point.

The Australian national team lost in the first round against its French counterpart, the world champion, 1/4, while the Tunisian team tied with Denmark, goalless.

The Tunisian national team will meet the French national team in the last round next Wednesday, while the Australian national team will play with its Danish counterpart on the same day.