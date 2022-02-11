Australia | Australia added Koalas to the list of endangered species – The number of mammals has fallen sharply in recent years

Koala has been on the list of vulnerable species since 2012.

Australia has listed the koala as an endangered species on most of the east coast of the country. This is due to the dramatic declines in the number of marsupials observed in previous years. It tells about this, among other things BBC.

In addition to the Australian Capital Territory, the federal government has listed the species as endangered in Queensland and New South Wales. Regions have been urged to make significant decisions to protect animals.

According to the BBC, the marsupials are threatened by both the drought that plagues the earth and the resulting wildfires. Australian excavation has also been particularly destructive to the species.

On Friday Australian Minister for the Environment Sussan Leyn said the placement of koala as an endangered species would improve the current status of the animal. Among other things, the country’s authorities have drawn up a recovery plan for the species, and in the future earthworks applications will also take into account the effects of the projects on the species.

A study in New South Wales last year predicted koalas would die out by 2050 unless Australia takes urgent action.

The study estimated that as many as 5,000 koalas died in Australia’s devastating wildfires between 2019 and 2020.

“Koalas have changed from unlisted to vulnerable and endangered in ten years. It’s a shockingly rapid decline, ”said the conversation researcher Stuart Blanch From WWF-Australia.

“Today’s decision is welcome, but it will not prevent koalas from slipping out unless it is accompanied by stricter laws and incentives for landowners to protect their forests.”

Scientists have warned in particular about the effects of climate change on drought and forest fires. They are predicted to impair the nutritional quality of the eucalyptus leaves of the mammal.

Koalas are also found in South Australia and Victoria, and their numbers are declining nationally, conservation groups say.