The continuation of participation in the Games of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, favorite for Olympic gold, who tested positive for a banned substanceis subject to a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The sport’s highest judicial body is expected to rule before the start of the women’s singles competition, scheduled for Tuesday, February 15.

Valieva, only 15 years old and undefeated so far in her first season in the senior category, He tested positive for trimetazidine in a test carried out on December 25 at the national championship in his country.in Saint Petersburg, by the Russian anti-doping agency (Rusada), announced this Friday in a statement the ITA, the body in charge of anti-doping controls during the Olympic Games.

Team gold winner and individual favorite, she tested positive for this drug for angina pectoris, banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2014.

The result of the control was known on February 8, but the Russian anti-doping agency had previously suspended Valieva provisionally, who appealed the decision. On February 9, two days after winning the team gold in Beijing-2022, the ban was also temporarily lifted by the Russian agency.

Valieva, in one of her training sessions for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Resource to the TAS

You have the right to train and fully participate in competitions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was against this uprising and appealed it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), stating that “a decision is necessary before February 15”, when the women’s individual competition begins.

The International Skating Federation (ISU) joined the IOC appealreviving the fault lines between Russian sport and international sporting bodies, regularly denounced by Moscow as an instrument of Western domination.

Valieva “has the right to train and fully participate in the competitions,” said the Russian Olympic Committee, defending that the control was before the Games and that its athletes must keep the gold of the team competition.

Questioned at the IOC’s daily press conference in Beijing, its spokesman Mark Adams explained that it was a “very legal” matter: “There are broader issues in this case, because she is a minor so we cannot communicate them.”

“We have a case in which we cannot comment, especially because it is a minor athlete. You have to be careful,” he added.

Kamila Valieva, in her presentation on February 7 at the Winter Olympics.

We have a case in which we cannot comment, especially because it is a minor athlete

Valieva is the new figure skating sensation since arriving on the senior circuit in 2021, stringing together Grand Prix successes and sweeping the European Championships in Tallinn last month.

During the Beijing team competition, she became the first woman to land quadruple jumps at a Games. The 2020 junior world champion has set three world records for points since the start of the season: short program, free and total result. She also became the first skater to break the 90-point barrier in a short program.

In the Beijing team event, she dominated both the short program, touching her recent world record, and the free, almost thirty points ahead of the second, the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto.

Valieva will have to wait for a decision from the sports authorities.

Beyond her personal case, Valieva’s positive casts doubt on Eteri Tutberidze’s school. Two other Russian figure skaters at the Beijing Games, Anna Shcherbakova, current world champion, and Alexandra Trusova, bronze medalist at the European and World Championships, are also her students.

It was the postponement of the medal ceremony of the team competition, for “legal” reasons, according to the IOC, which put this matter on the track. Regarding this test, the main problem is to determine the consequences of Valieva’s positive for his team, winner ahead of United States and JapanCanada being fourth.

AFP

